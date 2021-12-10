The 2021 FCS College Football Playoffs continue this Friday, and the top seeds are now in action after earning the bye week. Number #6 ranked Montana Grizzlies taking the field is the third-ranked James Madison University Dukes. They host the Friday nights as they host the Grizzlies at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.

Here everything your need to know about the most favorite James Madison football vs Montana 2021 NCAA DI Football Championship Playoffs match update and TV guide for free.

What Channel is James Madison vs Montana match on?

Most of the regular seasons games of FCS 2021 Championship covered ESPN+ respectably ESPN Network channel. But the Dukes fan’s probably watch on NBC Sports Washington and Flosports. Unfortunately the playoffs match will not available NBC or any local channel. The ESPNU will cover the football match today. Lets know about the game details:

What: 2021 FCS College Football Playoffs

When: Friday, December 10, 2021, @ 7 p.m. EST

Bridgeforth Stadium – Harrisonburg, Virginia TV Broadcast: ESPN2



How to watch free : 7 days Trail on fuboTV

Keys to watch James Madison vs Montana Preview



Friday night will be just the second matchup on the football field between James Madison and Montana. The Grizzlies got the better of the Dukes in their last contest in 2008, evening the series at 1-1. In 2004, the two met in the FCS National Championship game, where James Madison won 31-21 on a neutral field in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The second time was the semi-final in 2008 where Montana won 35-27 before falling to Richmond in the title game.

The postseason history between James Madison and Montana is intriguing enough in this matchup. Statistically, the .500 record between the schools is a fair representation of this matchup. While James Madison has the more potent scoring offense, and defends the pass a bit better too, they are mostly even. In the last round, both teams scored more than 55 points each en route to their victories. The Dukes held Southeastern Louisiana to just 20 points, while Montana used a strong third quarter to overcome trailing at the half.

Montana has a solid stable of running backs, and they contributed greatly in last week’s victory. In the passing game, Samuel Akem was Camron Humphrey’s favorite target, catching five passes for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Dukes, however, took control early and didn’t let up. On defense, James Madison forced five turnovers, including a pick-six. The only game on Friday night, the Dukes and the Grizzlies project to be entertaining.

Watch the JMU football vs Montana Live 2021 FCS Playoffs



Friday night's game between James Madison vs Montana Live Stream will be broadcast on ESPN2. Available only with a qualifying television package, watching ESPN2 may be difficult, depending on where you are. If you are looking for wireless streaming option for today's College football game you must subscribe or should take trial on fuboTV, HuluTV, SlingTV providers where they will charge you around around 65$.

How to Watch JMU vs Montana Football for free



If recording games to view later is important to you, one service worth checking out is FuboTV. In addition to having the ESPN, ESPN2 and major sports channels of College Basketball and live local channels, FuboTV provides customers with 250 hours of cloud DVR storage. You will able to watch free 7 day trail with fuboTV after that you have pay $64 monthly. Click here to watch with 7 days free trial.

