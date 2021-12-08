Top-10 Villanova heads to Madison Square Garden to take on Syracuse this week. They are the second game of a doubleheader that features Texas Tech taking on Tennessee. This game should be just as exciting in a great arena between two teams that are playing well right now.

Villanova Basketball vs Syracuse Game Info



What: Villanova vs Syracuse Basketball

When: Tuesday, Dec. 7th, 9:00 pm (EST)

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City

Watch Anywhere: Gamepass, ESPN

Syracuse is coming off a quadruple overtime win against Indiana and a regulation win against a tough Florida State team. The Orange have had an uneven start to the season with losses coming at the hands of Colgate, VCU, and Auburn. None of them were particularly close losses either, but those wins look might nice and adding a win against a ranked team would be a real nice notch in the belt for them.

Villanova vs Syracuse Men’s Basketball preview



The Syracuse zone has been a wild ride for the Orange in its last two games. It gave up 110 (albeit in quadruple overtime) and then only 60 a few days later. You shouldn’t expect Villanova to be confused by it though as they are one of the best shooting teams from three and have no problem moving the ball on offense.

A crucial part of the zone that might leave Syracuse vulnerable is going to be the ability to finish off defensive possessions with a rebound. The Orange give up almost 12 offensive rebounds a game while Villanova is not shy about mixing it up and grabbing some at about 10 a game. That number could be much higher if this veteran-savvy Villanova team figures out the holes in the defense and takes advantage of bad box outs.

While it’s technically a neutral site, it is quite close to Syracuse so you can expect a mostly Orange crowd there during that game. That may play a factor, but Syracuse will still have to actually hit shots and do so at a similar clip to their 50.8% they’ve had so far this season. They also shoot almost 37% from beyond the arc while Villanova doesn’t really limit opponents there, allowing them to 33% from deep.

How to Watch Villanova vs Syracuse Basketball



Watch Free Villanova Basketball Game vs Syracuse

If recording games to view later is important to you, one service worth checking out is FuboTV. In addition to having the ESPN, ESPN2 and major sports channels of College Basketball and live local channels, FuboTV provides customers with 250 hours of cloud DVR storage.

At the standard price of $64.99, FuboTV does offer a free seven-day trial for new users. Live and local channels may be restricted by region, and games on local channels are subject to blackout.

