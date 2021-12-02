No matter what the sport is, whether it’s ice hockey, baseball, cricket or even field hockey, as is the case today, the United States and their neighbors to the north, Canada, have a very healthy sports rivalry.

Today that rivalry renews again as the United States and Canada square off in the Field Hockey Junior World Cup in India, otherwise known as 2021 FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar.

How to watch USA vs Canada Hockey

What: FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup

When: Thursday, Dec 2 at 12 a.m. ET

Where: Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India

Stream Anywhere: PremiumTV

2021 Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup: Field Hockey USA vs. Canada Preview



16 countries who qualified from their junior continental championship have come to compete at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India for the 2021 FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup, which started on November 24 and commences December 5.

Kalinga Stadium should be familiar to field hockey fans. It was the host stadium of the 2018 Men’s World Cup, 2014 Men’s Hero Hockey Champions Trophy, and is also home to the Kalinga Lancers, winners of the 2017 Coal India Hockey India League. Kalnga Stadium will also serve as the host stadium of the 2023 Men’s World Cup. Click here to watch live game anywhere.

Currently, Canada is last in Pool B play, behind France, India, and Poland. They are looking for their first win today. The United States was in Pool C and didn’t see any success thus far either. In their most recent matches, Canada was downed by a score of 7-3 at the hands of Russia. The Americans had it even worse as they were blown out by Pakistan 18-2. To make matters worse, the US was coming off another big loss 14-0 to the Netherlands.

“Heading into this match, our focus was primarily in the effort on offense and defense, particularly in transition, and to keep it as simple as possible,” said Pat Harris, U-21 USMNT Head Coach. “For our placement match will make some fixes from today and focus on developing the game plan against our next opponent.”

It’s safe to say the US team had plenty to work on heading into this matchup, but they are more evenly matched against Canada.

Watch United States vs Canada World Junior Field Hockey



Unfortunately, the hockey fans of the United States and Canada can’t watch the 13-16th place game on local TV or any known providers. If you are interested in streaming the match live coverage by paying $9.95 one time no auto renewal and if you are looking for a hassle-free legit Hockey streaming service then we recommend PremiumTV.

