This weekend, Robert Brothers is taking on David Garcia in a 8-bout boxing match, which is surely going to be intense. Roberts comes into the fight with an impressive record, while Garcia proved himself a formidable opponent. Among these, who do you think would win? To find out, let’s get started.

Event Details

Fight Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Match Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FITE.TV

FITE.TV Venue: Caribe Royale Orlando

Caribe Royale Orlando Stream Anywhere: Click here to order

When is the Fight?

The fight is scheduled to occur on Sunday, December 11th. The main event will start around 4:00-10:00 pm, and tickets can be purchased by going to the Undisputed Boxing website.

How to Watch Robert Brothers vs David Garcia PPV Fight?

The fight will be streamed on fite.tv in English commentary. You can watch it in HD for just $19.99. It will be streamed in over 50+ countries worldwide, including Mexico, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Panama. Click here tyo order the PPV Boxing.

“Its War” Robert Brothers vs David Garcia Boxing Bount Preview

Undisputed Boxing Promotions has produced shows that have featured some of the world’s best boxers, including great talents such as Irvin Gonzalez, undefeated featherweight Edward Vazquez, Yeison Vargis, and many other boxing prospects.

Undisputed Promotions presents its War! This event is scheduled for December 11th and will be an action-packed night where we get to see professional fights.

The main event features Irvin Gonzalez vs. Yeison Vargas, with Robert Brothers taking on David Garcia in the co-main event.

Ten total matches are scheduled with Timothy Hatfield battling Quamayne Jackson in a highly anticipated fight that many believe to be a showdown between two top contenders at 135 pounds. On the other hand, Corey Marksman is going up against Marcello Williams. And guess what? They both have impressive records. Not only this, Karlo Rodriguez-Luciano is going to fight Jetter Soriano.

If you’re looking for some great boxing this coming weekend, make sure not to miss out on all the hard-hitting action. Undisputed Boxing Promotions is known for putting together events that make it an unforgettable and extraordinary experience.

They have joined forces with David Garcia of Crescent City, Florida. He will be taking on the tough Robert Brothers of Mims, Florida, for one of Undisputed Boxing featured “Its war” matches this weekend.

David vs Brothers Prediction and Fight Card

Many experts predict that Garcia is going to win this fight, as he is a tough opponent with an impressive record. However, Brothers can’t be seen as a slouch and have already proved themselves in the ring. It is sure to be an intense and exciting match.

Brothers (0-1-1) has proved to be a formidable opponent with fantastic amateur MMA records, with all of his fights ending in great results.

If we talk about Garcia (0-0-0), he comes into the fight with an impressive record and is favored to win by many experts.

Full Fight Card

Irvin Gonzalez vs Yeison Vargas

Robert Brothers vs David Garcia

Timothy Hatfield vs Quamayne Jackson

Derrick Jackson vs Christian Rivera

Joshua Lebron vs Gabriel Braxton

Corey Marksman vs Marcello Williams

Karlo Rodriguez-Luciano vs Jetter Soriano

Siarhei Novikau vs Quintell Thompson

