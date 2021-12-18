Both UNC and Kentucky come into this game with two losses against Power-6 teams. Kentucky struggled against Notre Dame and Duke while the Tar Heels lost to Tennessee and Purdue. Coach Calipari has to get this team a win against a decent opponent before SEC play or there could be some upset Wildcats fans.

This game was a last-minute reschedule in the CBS Sports Classic. UNC was supposed to play UCLA while Kentucky was supposed to play Ohio State. Fortunately, UNC and Kentucky agreed to play each other instead to give us a Blue Blood matchup that should be entertaining.

The Tar Heels do not come into this game with the usual rebounding fervor they tended to play with under coach Roy Williams. They are averaging just over 40 rebounds a game, but are top-10 in defensive rebounds, which means they finish off those possessions more often than not. That should be a greater challenge in this game as Kentucky’s Oscar Tschiebwe is a glass cleaning machine on both ends of the floor.

If the Cats want to win this game, they will have to shoot the ball much better from three-point land as they only hit about 30% of those shots despite having so many so-called prolific shooters. They’ve done a good job of limiting other teams from there, allowing just a shade under 30% themselves. However, UNC is a top-10 3-point shooting team hitting them at a near-41% clip.

While Tschiebwe is excellent for Kentucky, UNC has Armando Bacot and he’s a problem on his own. The Wildcats might find themselves cycling through big men in this game if they can’t contain Bacot and he has a monster game. UNC doesn’t have much in the way of big men after Bacot and Dawson Garcia though.

