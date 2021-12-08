This matchup between UConn and West Virginia promises to show us if UConn is worthy of its ranking and if WVU is going to be a team that competes for a Big 12 title this year. WVU has some nice wins over Pittsburgh and Clemson to start while UConn has beaten the likes of Auburn and VCU to start the season.

UConn Basketball vs West Virginia Game Info



What: Uconn vs West Virginia Basketball

When: Wednesday, Dec. 8th, 7:00 pm (EST)

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Watch Anywhere: ESPN 2

This is the beginning of a brutal stretch for UConn as the Huskies play St. Bonaventure a few days later and then head into the Big East slate against Providence and Marquette. WVU gets a bit of a reprieve playing a few more cupcakes before it gets into the Big 12 schedule. It’s safe to say that UConn has a bit more at stake here and should be playing with a sense of desperation in Morgantown.

This Mountaineers team isn’t the same “Press Virginia” that we’ve seen in recent years, although they do rack up steals at a great rate and average almost 10 a game with almost 20 turnovers in total. However, they’re also giving back about 11 turnovers a game too. UConn averages almost 13 turnovers and forces 17.6 from the other team as well.

The biggest factor in this game is likely to be the rebounding. UConn is a top-five rebounding team in the country and average almost 15 offensive rebounds (good for 6th in the country). West Virginia will need to finish off their defensive possessions to limit UConn’s offensive effectiveness when they aren’t turning them over.

If this becomes a close game, free throws will likely become an issue for West Virginia, who only shoots 64.5% from the charity stripe. UConn shoots about 75% from there and so the “Hack-a” strategy might come in handy for UConn if the Huskies get desperate.

