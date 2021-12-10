UCLA has faced some big tests to start this season against the likes of Gonzaga, Villanova, and Colorado. The Bruins might have gotten blown out by Gonzaga, but they turned around gave those other two teams the business. Marquette has had a stunning start to the season with wins over Illinois, Ole Miss, and West Virginia. They lost to two great teams in St. Bonaventure and Wisconsin.

UCLA Basketball vs Marquette Game Info



What: UCLA vs Marquette Basketball

When: Saturday, Dec. 11th, 2:30 pm (EST)

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Watch Anywhere: Gamepass, FOX

If Marquette pulls off a win here, it would easily be their biggest under new coach Shaka Smart in his first year there. They have the advantage of home state and home court in the same arena where the NBA champion Bucks play. The Golden Eagles are certainly hoping that bodes well for them and some good luck rubs off on their game.

UCLA vs Marquette Men’s Basketball preview

UCLA has a reputation as a team that shoots the ball well and it is warranted. The Bruins shoot 39.2% from beyond the arc and 46.5% from the field overall. They also take pretty good care of the ball with only about nine turnover a game. They also force about 12 a game, giving them close to a +3 margin there. They also have the No. 7 adjusted offense and No. 20 adjusted defense in the country.

Marquette has the No. 2 adjusted tempo in the country, which means the Golden Eagles like to get up and down the court and create as many possessions as possible. Of course, the more possessions you have the more opportunities you create for shots and points. Marquette is a bit loose with the ball as it gives up just over 14 turnovers a game so they will have to take better care of rock if they want to win this game.

This is definitely going to be a game with two different styles of ball being played so whichever one wins out, should decide who wins the game. Neither team should have a huge advantage or mismatch as far as player sizes go so it will likely come down to who can impose their will and style of play better.

How to Watch UCLA vs Marquette Basketball

One of the major issues with watching college basketball is that the games are spread across numerous channels, which may or may not be part of your subscription package with your current service. If you’re missing the necessary channel for the game you want to watch, check out these services to find the one that’s best for you. Of course, you can stream college Basketball commitment-free with Gamepass

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with GamepassTV for just $9.99 for the weekend.

Watch Free UCLA Basketball Game vs Marquette

If recording games to view later is important to you, one service worth checking out is FuboTV. In addition to having the ESPN, ESPN2 and major sports channels of College Basketball and live local channels, FuboTV provides customers with 250 hours of cloud DVR storage.

At the standard price of $64.99, FuboTV does offer a free seven-day trial for new users. Live and local channels may be restricted by region, and games on local channels are subject to blackout. Click here to watch with 7 days free trial.

The post UCLA vs Marquette Basketball: Start Time, Live Stream, Preview for Saturday’s game appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: UCLA vs Marquette Basketball: Start Time, Live Stream, Preview for Saturday’s game