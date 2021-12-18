The 2021 PNC Championship will be played at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. It’s one of the unique golf golf championships that is played between parents and their children.

This year’s PNC championship features Justin Thomas and his father, Mike Thomas, who will be seen defending the title, and Golf Giant Tiger Woods, making a comeback to competitive golf alongside with his 12-year-old son Charlie after having a life-threatening LA car crash in February.

Viewing Info



When: December 18–19, 2021

Where: Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida at 5:30 PM GMT

Prize Pool: $1.06 Million

TV Channel: Sky Sports Golf, NBC Sport

Live Stream anywhere: PremiumTV

2021 PNC Championship Preview



The PNC Championship, formerly known as Father/Son challenge, is when professional golfers get in some quality rounds of competition playing alongside their children and parents. It’s open to those who have won majors or the Players’ Championship, and they play alongside a family member in the scramble format.

There are low rounds, so the winning team needs to post a score of around -25 each day of the event. All the pairings are to be played on both days of the event!

This year’s event will feature Golf giants like woman #1 Nelly Korda, who is playing alongside her father, Petr, a former open tennis champion.

On the other hand, Tiger Woods will be making his comeback to a professional golf event after the life-threatening car crash in February. He will be seen alongside his 12-year-old son Charlie Woods.

This PNC championship will also feature Justin Thomas and his father, Mike Thomas, defending their title.

Where to watch Tiger and Charlie Woods Live Stream Return to PNC Championship

The TV coverage of multiple-day Golf Tournaments is always complicated, but I’m going to simplify this and provide the steps to stream the entire PNC Championship 2021. But you would want to get the over-the-top streaming service for more comprehensive coverage without cable.

Both rounds 1 & 2 will be telecast live on NBC Sports and Sky Sports Golf on 18th & 19th December. But in case it’s not going to telecast in your country due to varying tv rights, you can watch it on PremiumTV.

Compete list in PNC Championship 2021

Rich Beem and Michael Beem

Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino

Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara

Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar

Nelly Korda and Petr Korda

Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo

David Duval and Brady Duval

Gary Player and Jordan Player

Henrik Stenson and Karl Stenson

Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink

Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman

Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk

John Daly and John Daly II

Bubba Watson and Wayne Ball

Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas

Nick Price and Greg Price

Padraig Harrington and Paddy Harrington

Tom Watson and Michael Watson

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh

The PNC championship is a perfect family event in golf. It’s a tournament of the champions and for the amateurs who get to play alongside their parents and vice versa. The tournament follows a best ball format which increases the excitement even more.

PNC Championship 2021 Tournament Format

The two rounds will be played utilizing a two-man scramble. Every golf player in the pair hits a tee shot and they at that point play the absolute best of the two drives. The lesser drive is set inside one club length and afterward every golf player plays their next shot and more information go to the official website.

The post Tiger Woods and Charlie: PNC Championship Live Stream, TV coverage, and where to watch appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Tiger Woods and Charlie: PNC Championship Live Stream, TV coverage, and where to watch