The 2021 PNC Championship will be played at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. It’s one of the unique golf golf championships that is played between parents and their children.
This year’s PNC championship features Justin Thomas and his father, Mike Thomas, who will be seen defending the title, and Golf Giant Tiger Woods, making a comeback to competitive golf alongside with his 12-year-old son Charlie after having a life-threatening LA car crash in February.
Viewing Info
When: December 18–19, 2021
Where: Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida at 5:30 PM GMT
Prize Pool: $1.06 Million
TV Channel: Sky Sports Golf, NBC Sport
Live Stream anywhere: PremiumTV
2021 PNC Championship Preview
The PNC Championship, formerly known as Father/Son challenge, is when professional golfers get in some quality rounds of competition playing alongside their children and parents. It’s open to those who have won majors or the Players’ Championship, and they play alongside a family member in the scramble format.
There are low rounds, so the winning team needs to post a score of around -25 each day of the event. All the pairings are to be played on both days of the event!
This year’s event will feature Golf giants like woman #1 Nelly Korda, who is playing alongside her father, Petr, a former open tennis champion.
On the other hand, Tiger Woods will be making his comeback to a professional golf event after the life-threatening car crash in February. He will be seen alongside his 12-year-old son Charlie Woods.
This PNC championship will also feature Justin Thomas and his father, Mike Thomas, defending their title.
Where to watch Tiger and Charlie Woods Live Stream Return to PNC Championship
The TV coverage of multiple-day Golf Tournaments is always complicated, but I’m going to simplify this and provide the steps to stream the entire PNC Championship 2021. But you would want to get the over-the-top streaming service for more comprehensive coverage without cable.
Both rounds 1 & 2 will be telecast live on NBC Sports and Sky Sports Golf on 18th & 19th December. But in case it’s not going to telecast in your country due to varying tv rights, you can watch it on PremiumTV.
Compete list in PNC Championship 2021
- Rich Beem and Michael Beem
- Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino
- Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara
- Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar
- Nelly Korda and Petr Korda
- Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo
- David Duval and Brady Duval
- Gary Player and Jordan Player
- Henrik Stenson and Karl Stenson
- Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink
- Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman
- Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk
- John Daly and John Daly II
- Bubba Watson and Wayne Ball
- Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas
- Nick Price and Greg Price
- Padraig Harrington and Paddy Harrington
- Tom Watson and Michael Watson
- Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods
- Vijay Singh and Qass Singh
The PNC championship is a perfect family event in golf. It’s a tournament of the champions and for the amateurs who get to play alongside their parents and vice versa. The tournament follows a best ball format which increases the excitement even more.
PNC Championship 2021 Tournament Format
The two rounds will be played utilizing a two-man scramble. Every golf player in the pair hits a tee shot and they at that point play the absolute best of the two drives. The lesser drive is set inside one club length and afterward every golf player plays their next shot and more information go to the official website.
