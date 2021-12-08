For Texas, this game is its second test of the season against a ranked opponent. The Longhorns already failed their first test against Gonzaga, but there have been a fair amount of other ranked teams to fail that one. They have a chance to prove themselves against a good Seton Hall team in New Jersey now.

Seton Hall is coming off a win against Cal-Berkeley and an especially impressive win over Michigan earlier in the season. They came within a possession of beating Ohio State as well so they are not gonna roll over for a big name like Texas. Especially at home.

Texas vs Seton Hall Men’s Basketball preview

Texas has been one of the best defensive teams in the country, allowing about 55 points a game. They are also excellent about not allowing teams to get good shots off as teams only get about 49 attempts on them and make about 20 of them. The Longhorns also shoot about 50% and only give up about 29 total rebounds a game to the other team.

Meanwhile, the Pirates are excellent at generating free throws and make almost 18 a game. If Seton Hall can’t hit shots against the Texas, its best bet is going to be look for contact and try to get to the free throw line. They hit about 75% of their freebies as well, so they certainly aren’t slouches once they do get to the line.

The Longhorns will need to make sure they keep an eye on Jared Rhoden as he is the Pirates’ leading scorer and is their leading rebounder. Jamir Harris off the bench is also their best three-point shooter so running him off the line will be key too.

