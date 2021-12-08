Texas Tech will face its second Power 6 opponent of the season when it meets up with Tennessee in Madison Square Garden. Meanwhile, Tennessee has had some mixed results with a blowout loss coming at the hands of Villanova, but then the Vols turned around and blew out UNC the next day.

Texas Tech Basketball vs Tennessee Game Info



What: Texas Tech vs Tennessee Basketball

When: Tuesday, Dec. 7th, 7:00 pm (EST)

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City

Watch Anywhere: Gamepass, ESPN

Texas Tech has lost to its only Power 6 opponent in Providence and is looking for a good NCAA Tournament resume win. This would certainly count as Tennessee will be tourney-bound and should be a top tier SEC team as well. The Vols are also coming off a solid against a Power 6 opponent in Colorado this past weekend.

Texas Tech vs Tennessee Men’s Basketball preview



Texas Tech was on a roll until its most recent loss to Providence, but are looking to right the ship against a Tennessee team that is pretty hot right now. The Red Raiders have five players scoring in double digits and are averaging about 85 points a game as a team. However, they only scored 68 in their loss to Providence and Tennessee will surely look to emulate that.

Meanwhile, the Vols are coming off a pretty nice hot streak right now with wins over UNC and Colorado in their four-game win streak. They are only allowing 62 points while scoring 80 themselves. The Volunteers would probably love for this game to be a shootout as their lone loss saw them fail to reach 55 points.

The three-point line and the free throw line will likely be keys in this game. While both teams are stingy with allowing shots to go in at all, they both struggle to stop the three. Both teams allow their opponents to shoot about 35% from beyond the arc, but there’s a major different at the charity stripe. Tennessee shoots about 75% from there while the Red Raiders only shoot about 69% so if there’s a free throw parade near the end, it is looking favorable for Tennessee.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs Tennessee Basketball



One of the major issues with watching college basketball is that the games are spread across numerous channels, which may or may not be part of your subscription package with your current service. If you’re missing the necessary channel for the game you want to watch, check out these services to find the one that’s best for you. Of course, you can stream college Basketball commitment-free with Gamepass

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with GamepassTV for just $9.99 for the weekend.

Watch Free Texas Tech Basketball Game vs Tennessee

If recording games to view later is important to you, one service worth checking out is FuboTV. In addition to having the ESPN, ESPN2 and major sports channels of College Basketball and live local channels, FuboTV provides customers with 250 hours of cloud DVR storage.

At the standard price of $64.99, FuboTV does offer a free seven-day trial for new users. Live and local channels may be restricted by region, and games on local channels are subject to blackout. Click here to watch with 7 days free trial for Tuesday Indiana vs Syracuse men’s college Basketball Game in the 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge from Dome.

The post Texas Tech vs Tennessee Basketball: Start Time, Live Stream, Preview for Tuesday’s Game appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Texas Tech vs Tennessee Basketball: Start Time, Live Stream, Preview for Tuesday’s Game