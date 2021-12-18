This in-state rivalry renews once again at a neutral site this season. Memphis is coming off a major upset of Alabama and has already changed the narrative of their season. The Tigers were going to become the team that had no chemistry and didn’t know how to win. But coach Penny Hardaway had his team playing a much better brand of basketball and has gone to his veteran players more.

Tennessee Basketball vs Memphis Game Info



What: Tennessee vs Memphis Basketball

When: Saturday, Dec. 18th, 12:00 pm (EST)

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Watch Anywhere: Gamepass, ESPN 2

The No. 18 Volunteers have an impressive win over UNC earlier in the season and boast a win over Colorado. However, they have failed to show up in losses to other Power-6 teams in Villanova and Texas Tech. Memphis had lost four straight until their upset victory and need this win to get themselves back on the bubble before conference play starts.

Tennessee vs Memphis Men’s Basketball preview

The biggest difference in this game will be the athleticism and length advantage that Memphis has over Tennessee. They have a bunch of guys over 6-foot-6 and they’ve got a bunch of lob targets that they utilize often. Jalen Duren is one of those guys and he’s likely stronger than just about anyone who would guard him too.

Neither of these teams are good shooting teams from the free throw line or beyond the arc. However, Memphis attempts the most free throws per game in the country at almost 26 a game and are sixth when it comes to actual makes at 17.5 per game. Meanwhile, Tennessee attempts less than 12 a game and makes about eight of them.

Both teams have great rim protecting defenses as they are both top-20 in blocks. Memphis can get to pretty much any layup or short range shot and block it at the very least. The Tigers certainly affect many more shots than that number as well. Tennessee has a couple big bodies who can do the same, but they just don’t have the same athletes that Memphis runs out on the court.

