On Monday evening, Group B action resumes at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship with Slovakia taking on Sweden. The game will start at 9:30 PM on Red Deer Rebels Arena, Canada. Slovakia and Sweden had very different starts to the 2022 World Junior Championships. For Sweden, a great special teams performance helped them past Russia, while the Slovaks saw the opposite.

Match Details:

Time: 9:30 PM ET

Date: 27th December 2021

Venue: Red Deer Arena

TV Broadcast: NHL Network (USA) & TSN (Canada)

Live stream anywhere: MyHockeyPass

The night’s final matchup features teams seemingly headed in opposite directions. Slovakia fought a good fight against the defending gold medalist Americans, but ultimate lost 3-2. Martin Chromiak, a fith-round prospect of the Los Angeles Kings, did collect two goals in the third period to put his team within striking distance.

Sweden got goals from six different players on Day 1, with New Jersey Devils prospect Alexander Holtz scoring the eventual game-winner early in the third period. Sweden is fortunate that New Jersey allowed the 2020 seventh-overall pick to join their team at this year’s tournament.

Guide to watch Slovakia vs. Sweden World Junior on TV, Live Stream Ice Hockey Championship

In the United States, the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship will air on the NHL Network, while TSN will broadcast the tournament in Canada. The NHL Network is only available with qualifying television packages. Accessing the Candian broadcast may not be easy either. In this case, we recommend you check out MyHockeypass

The game will be broadcast live on TSN for the Canadian audience and viewers around the world, while NHL will cover the game for the American audience. Other than this, you can also stream the match online on Hockey TV for just $9.99.

Prediction: Team Slovakia vs. Team Sweden

Similar to the Sweden versus Russia contest, the goaltenders will likely be the x-factors. If the Slovaks can play more disciplined hockey, especially in their own end, that’ll go a long way. Latkoczy will pose a challenge to the Swedes, but he can only do so much. Meanwhile, if the Slovaks do improve and generate better scoring chances, Wallstedt is absolutely good enough to step up. At the end of the day, however, Sweden has a better team on paper.

