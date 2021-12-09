In Spurscast episode 641, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Evan Townsend discuss the following San Antonio Spurs topics:

The Spurs going 2-2 in their last four games against the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and New York Knicks

Takeaways from the 4-Game Winning Streak

Derrick White improving in the last 6 games

Lonnie Walker IV’s play through 23 games

The Spurs blew out the Trail Blazers by 31 points last Thursday. From there, the Spurs continued their road trip with a win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

The Spurs’ season best 4-game winning streak was snapped Monday on the road in a loss to the Phoenix Suns, and the Spurs’ most recent defeat came at the hands of the New York Knicks Tuesday.

Though the win streak is over, there can be some takeaways to see what the Spurs can maintain going forward to find success.

A number of different factors contributed to the Spurs finding success. From Derrick White turning back into Derrick White, Jakob Poeltl getting healthy and providing rim protection, Dejounte Murray continuing his stellar play and a few role players having good weeks lately in Doug McDermott and Bryn Forbes.

Plus, the Spurs have started to go more and more away from the mid-range shot as of late to help close the gap in 3-point scoring and attack the rim more frequently.

Some team injury updates with Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are discussed in the episode, and some movement with Austin, as Josh Primo has started to earn minutes with San Antonio as the team deals with injuries. Meanwhile, Jock Landale will be going to Austin for the first time this season.

After his breakout game against the Warriors with 21 points, Lonnie Walker IV scored just 9 points combined in the last two games.

Walker IV’s season through 23 games is discussed on both ends, as well as the chances he’ll be a longtime player with the Spurs since he’ll become a free agent this offseason.

