The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Wizards by 18 points Monday night for their first winning streak of the season. The Spurs once again used lockdown defense to hold the Wizards below 100 points.

Derrick White had a season-high 24 points and the Spurs picked up their first win of the season when falling into a double-digit hole.

It’s just two wins, but that’s a big deal for a Spurs team that hadn’t been able to do that so far this season. Commonalities on offense and defense are analyzed from the Spurs’ victories over the Boston Celtics and Wizards in the episode.

Jakob Poeltl being back, Dejounte Murray and Derrick White each averaging over 20 points in the last two games, and Keita Bates-Diop starting are also reasons why the team has been finding success lately.

The Backup Center Position

So far this season the backup center position has been between Drew Eubanks and Thaddeus Young. While both players have been averaging similar minutes per game, Eubanks has played in all 19 games while Young sat out three games earlier in the season due to a decision by the coaching staff.

The play of both players is discussed in the episode and the roles each player has on the team. In the event Young is traded at some point during the season, some teams with trade exceptions or cap space large enough to absorb his salary are discussed in the episode.

The Celtics, New Orleans Pelicans, and Orlando Magic all have large enough trade exceptions to absorb Young’s $14.1 million salary. The Oklahoma City Thunder can open cap space to take in Young’s salary by renouncing their trade exceptions.

