The San Antonio Spurs defeated the LA Clippers 116-92 in the penultimate game of their four-game road trip at the Staples Center (soon-to-be-named Crypto.Com Center) on Tuesday night.

The win is the 12th on the season for San Antonio, putting them a half-game back of the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

Dejounte Murray led the way for the San Antonio Spurs with 24 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds, posting his third triple-double in five games. Jakob Poeltl added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Spurs, who close out their road trip Thursday with a date against the Lakers.

San Antonio came into the game following a disappointing loss in Sacramento, where the team just looked off all night. They were determined to not let that happen two games in a row.

”We stayed consistent to the game plan with how we were supposed to play on the defensive end,” Murray said. ”We know what they are capable of doing and we tried to make it uncomfortable for 48 minutes.”

Keldon Johnson had 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Derrick White had 15 points for the Spurs, who led by as many as 30 points in the game. Doug McDermott returned to the lineup and scored 16 points after missing Sunday’s game at Sacramento with a tooth infection.

The Clippers struggled on both ends of the floor all night. Paul George had 25 points and Ivica Zubac added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Los Angeles was outscored 30-17 in the third quarter as Murray took over in the second half, leaving no doubt a San Antonio victory was coming.

”I take pride in being a pass-first guy, knowing that I can score, knowing that I can get shots” said Murray. ”For me, it’s just getting that balance now and it will come over time.”

UP NEXT:

The San Antonio Spurs are now 12-18 on the season and will return to the court on Thursday to face the Lakers at 9:30 p.m. from the Staples Center.

