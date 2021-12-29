The San Antonio Spurs have done some more winning as of late. That means moving down in the draft lottery a bit and a player to look for in their range is Baylor’s Kendall Brown. The 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward has been expanding his game as the season has gone on and he has grabbed the attention of scouts.

The freshman is explosive, dangerous in open space, and a great glue guy as well. He guards three or four different positions well and does a little bit of everything on offense. A jack-of-all-trades, Brown is the perfect forward fit for the Spurs going into 2022. Here are his stats through 11 games so far this season.

13.1 PPG, 1.6 APG, 1.2 SPG, 3.4 RPG

71.4 FG%, 50.0 3P%, 73.1 FT%

28.4 PER, 139.0 ORtg, 83 DRtg

Brown is an excellent finisher at the rim and more often than not, he is finishing above it. He is a straight-line driver who is still working on his creativity with his handles, but he is great off the ball. He finds backdoor cuts well, stays moving on offense, and has a nice feel for spacing on the offensive end.

The freshman started the year under the radar and has quickly made a name for himself with strong performances against Oregon and Stanford this year. In fact, he almost single-handedly brought the Bears back from the brink of defeat against the Ducks. Much of that was his ability to defend one through four and his ability to get out in transition and finish.

While he is shooting at 50% from beyond the arc, that’s on super low volume. If Brown can prove to be a good shooter on more volume throughout the season, then his stock could significantly rise more than it already has. He is likely a top-10 pick right now and could play himself higher in the draft once Big 12 play starts and he’s consistently seeing tougher competition.

