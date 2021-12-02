On Sunday night’s Spurs Chisme segment on 930AM The Answer’s Sweep the League Radio Show, sponsored by Project Spurs, PS writer Rocky Garza Jr. had the latest on the Spurs, including San Antonio Spurs fans wondering why guard Bryn Forbes is still receiving playing time, and where Tre Jones’ playing time went.

Obviously, some of the talk centered around Spurs rookie Joshua Primo getting some playing time with the big club in San Antonio.

Former NBA player Derrick Gervin says Forbes is just not a fit with the current Spurs roster.

He doesn’t fit well, Gervin said, also calling the shooting guard a defensive liability and a sieve. Gervin says the backcourt is crowded and the team needs more help with rebounding so moving a backcourt player may become a needed move headed into the trade deadline.

What are your thoughts on the Spurs continuing to give Bryn Forbes playing time over players like Tre Jones, and Primo when he is called back up to San Antonio?

