On Sunday night’s Spurs Chisme segment on 930AM The Answer’s Sweep the League Radio Show, sponsored by Project Spurs, digital media coordinator Joe Garcia had the latest on the San Antonio Spurs, including Zach Collins participating in some on-court activities.

He also mentioned the Spurs’ recent four-game winning streak and more.

Former NBA player Derrick Gervin says if Zach Collins comes back sooner rather than later, expect Drew Eubanks‘ minutes to take a hit, but noted that it will take time for Collins to get into NBA playing shape after sitting for so long due to injury.

Back in October, Paul Garcia originally reported that Collins could be back after Christmas, but that a timetable for his return was not set. The Spurs took a gamble on signing the injured Collins to a reported three-year $22 million contract.

Gervin also said he would not be surprised if the Spurs made it to the play-in game but that they still need that one piece, a glue guy, to bring it all together.

What are your thoughts on Collins’ potential return and the Spurs’m chances of making the postseason.

