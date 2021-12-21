The San Diego State Aztecs will be traveling to the Toyota Stadium Frisco, TX, to take on the UTSA Roadrunners. UTSA Roadrunner is coming into this game with a 12-1 record, whereas San Diego has maintained an 11-2 record this season.

The Aztecs have been playing well so far this season, with their only loss coming from the hands of their rivals Utah State Aggies. UTSA, on the other hand, has had two close games against Western Kentucky and UAB, but was able to pull out wins in both of those matchups.

Game Schedule

When: December 21, 2021, at 7:30 PM EST

Where: Toyota Stadium Frisco, TX.

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Gamepass TV

San Diego State vs UTSA Preview

The San Diego State Aztecs are coming into this game with a 12-1 record, whereas UTSA has an 11-2 record.

When it comes down to it, both teams have strengths and weaknesses. However, UTSA Roadrunners seem to have a good edge over the San Diego State Aztecs. The Aztecs have averaged 26.6 points per game, while UTSA averages 37.8 points per game.

San Diego has allowed 19.5 points per game, while UTSA is allowing 23.6 points per game. The Aztecs have been having a lot of success running the ball this season, with runner G.Bell getting 999 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season.

UTSA has been relying more heavily on their passing game. They have quarterback F.Harris who is completing 66.5% of his passes for 2,906 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. UTSA has been having a lot of success in their passing game and has the potential to take down the tough Aztec defense.

Both teams have played well throughout their schedules, but UTSA seems to have a slight advantage with their offensive numbers. However, this game will come down to those who put forth the best performance on the defensive side of the ball. San Diego State seems to be outmatched in this matchup. UTSA has a great chance of winning on December 21.

Frisco Bowl 2021: Prediction and Odds



Although UTSA Roadrunners may have a solid passing game, San Diego State seems to be the better and more well-rounded. UTSA should win this matchup and capture their first bowl victory

ODDS

UTSA might win 52-35.

UTSA Roadrunners – -2.5

San Diego State Aztecs – +2.5

How to watch the Frisco Bowl on TV, Live Stream without cable



The Frisco Bowl will be televised live on ESPN. But if you find it tough to catch the game on TV, GamepassTV might turn out to be a lifesaver for you. It offers live streams of all major sporting events worldwide and provides high-quality video feeds that are ad-free with a one time cost of just $9.99.

