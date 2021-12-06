A four-game winning streak may seem like an average amount of wins accumulated during a team’s stretch, but for the San Antonio Spurs, it’s a factor that goes a long way towards building a successful future.

After pulling off victories last week against the Celtics, Wizards, Blazers, and Warriors, the young-Spurs squad looks like a completely new team, and some can say they’re finally hitting their stride.

Although the team is finally giving the fanbase wins and playing “Spurs Basketball”, the dilemma still remains on where the Spurs are heading, and that has caused a rift between some fans on whether they want to see the squad lose and tank, or push towards the playoff and miss out a top-five pick.

This week, fans will get a lot of Spurs basketball in their schedule, as they begin their first of five games tonight against the red-hot Suns.

Here are my previews and predictions below.

San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns

Date: December 6, 2021, 8:00 P.M. CT

Arena: Footprint Center

Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live Stream: SilverandBlack.TV

In their first Nov. 22 matchup, the Spurs dropped a close 115-111 loss to the Suns, and this came during the time where the team was on a 5-game losing streak.

Crazy how things can change in the NBA so quickly, huh?

Anyways, since then the Spurs win their next four out of five games, and the Suns would remain hot and win their next five out of six games.

Coming into this game, the Spurs ride high with confidence after knocking out the Warriors Saturday night, as many considered the squad a heavy underdog and marked an automatic loss for the team.

(I mean except me of course, I predicted an upset in my last preview, so yay me.)

When both teams tip-off tonight, the Suns will be without Devin Booker, who is out with a hamstring injury but still remain one of the hottest teams in the league. On the Spurs side, Vassell and Bates-Diop remain questionable, but for the most part, the team will be all-hands-on-deck.

The matchup to look forward to tonight will be Dejounte Murray vs Chris Paul who will run the show tonight without Booker and is still a dangerous weapon on the court, despite being a older player in his career.

Prediction: The Spurs are hot, probably hotter than those Arizona desert temperatures, and oh yeah… Derrick White has been BALLING. Welcome back Mr. White.

In conclusion, the Spurs who are hotter than your hand after flipping a tortilla off the comal, knock out the Suns, and Spurs Twitter erupts after the squad beat two of the top teams in the West in three days.

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks

Date: December 7, 2021, 7:30 P.M. CT

Arena: AT&T Center

Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live Stream: SilverandBlack.TV

Following their big win against the Suns, the Spurs leave Phoenix late in the night and head home to matchup against the Knicks on a back-to-back.

The Knicks (11-12), currently stand at 11th in the East, started off the season fast and were 5-1 at one point, but so far have been an up-and-down team and are battling to climb back in the standings.

However, the Tom Thibodeau-led Knicks have turned heads with their improved play on the squad and Coach Thibs has the team making Madison Square Garden exciting again.

This season, they have been led by forward Julius Randle with an average of 20.4 points, but one big storyline around the team is why point guard Kemba Walker, who they signed after a buyout from the Oklahoma City Thunder, is left out of the rotation.

It seemed that after the signing Walker was going to get a fresh start with a franchise and return to his old self that you saw in his early days with the Hornets. However, Walker has lost minutes and the starting guard is Alec Burks.

The matchup I’m looking forward to is Randle versus Doug/Jakob, which you will probably see a lot in this game given that Randle is their best offensive weapon, and switches will come throughout the game.

Last year, if some fans remember when the team had Spurs Twitter beloved-forward Luka Samanic, he was able to lock up Randle and hold him to poor play. Given that Jakob or McDermott are better defenders, Randle might be faced with trouble the whole night.

Prediction: Spurs finally complete the “Race for Seis” and continue on their win streak.

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets

Date: December 9, 2021, 7:30 P.M. CT

Arena: AT&T Center

Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live Stream: SilverandBlack.TV

The Spurs get two days of rest and then have the Nuggets (11-11) come into town and besides the hard foul by center Nikola Jokic that caused raves around social media, the main storyline around the team this season has been the injury bug.

Currently, the team is without starting guard Jamal Murray who continues to rehab from an ACL injury, guard PJ Dozier who suffered a Nov.23 ACL tear, forward Michal Porter Jr. who is undergoing back surgery, and guard Austin Rivers and center Bol Bol who are in health and safety protocols.

Although they are hobbling team, the main player the Spurs still have to worry about is Jokic, who is single-handily carrying the squad on a nightly basis. Jakob vs Jokic will be a great matchup to see, but a player to watch out for will be Aaron Gordon, who was wanted this past season by a portion of Spurs fans.

Prediction: Spurs pull off another one and it’s going crazy that they’re able to get to seven straight wins, it’s almost like the team would feel like they’re in heaven.

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets

Date: December 11, 2021, 7:30 P.M. CT

Arena: AT&T Center

Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live Stream: SilverandBlack.TV

Another matchup with the Nuggets and you would think Denver would come in wanting to leave San Antonio with some revenge. After losing in a close one, Jokic has another stellar game against the Spurs and this time makes a big hit on the Spurs record, rather than on the court.

Prediction: Spurs drop this one, but no worries because an 11-14 record they will have based on my predictions, will still have them trending towards a winning record.

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans

Date: December 12, 2021, 6:00 P.M. CT

Arena: AT&T Center

Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live Stream: SilverandBlack.TV

The Zion-less Pelicans (7-18) come into town and the Spurs will most likely have an ill-tasted mouth after dropping the Nuggets game that ended their streak.

Besides their poor record, the main problem for New Orleans is how they’re handling getting their generation superstar back to the court. Zion Williamson, who was touted as a generational star, has been hit with excessive injuries during his jump to the NBA, and one of the main things people believe is the reasoning is because of his weight.

In a recent photo shot at the Rockets and Pelicans game, fans were concerned with how big Zion looked and rumors were created to whether he was doing it on purpose to get himself out of NOLA, or if the team was managing their franchise player.

Without Zion, forward Brandon Ingram and center Jonas Valanciunas, have been their go-to guys but their play hasn’t translated to a positive record.

Prediction: The game should be an easy victory for the Spurs on paper and there will be some struggles from the team with the Pelicans, but they end up getting back on a track and pulling a victory out.

Overall Season Prediction: 9-12

The post San Antonio Spurs look to remain hot, faced with five-game slate this week appeared first on Project Spurs.

