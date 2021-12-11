This Saturday night at UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier two titles are on the line, one in both the men’s and women’s divisions. The headline event finally has Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier in contention for the lightweight crown for the first time since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242. This time, Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira has the belt that Poirier has only held on interim status. T

Together, they are supported by a co-main event where Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes will once again aim to defend her bantamweight title, this time from Julianna “The Venezuelan Vixen” Pena. Also on the card are Cody Garbrandt and “Sugar Sean” O’Malley. It all goes down in The Octagon inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier Main Event Preview

Poirier (28-6-0, 1 NC) is the top contender in the lightweight division, and for good reason. A marquee name at both UFC Fight Night and pay-per-view events alike, the southpaw delivers, as most recently shown in his last eight appearances, all of which were main events. In that stretch, Poirier is 7-1, with the only loss coming against Nurmagomedov in a bout that earned “Fight of the Night” honors. Poirier has most recently been connected with former division champion Conor McGregor, his opponent in his last two fights. Poirier won both by TKO, with a doctor’s stoppage designation on the latter.

Though the favorite, Poirier is the challenger on Saturday night as he takes his shot at the title belt held by Oliveira (31-8-0, 1 NC). The champion from Brazil has won nine consecutive fights, including his belt in his most recent bout against Michael Chandler in May. It is the first time in his 11-year UFC career that Oliveira has been a champion. Saturday night will be his first-ever attempt at a title defense.

How to watch UFC 269 in the United States

The official broadcast partner of the UFC is ESPN, and as such, UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier will be broadcast as a pay-per-view on their ESPN+ platform. UFC fan’s of the United States can watch the prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, while the main card is an exclusive $70 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET. And as alternative if you you cam try FIGHTPASS all in one combo pack (prelims and Main Card) and the best part is if you are a hassle free one time payment base (no monthly or future) PPV event for UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier including prelims fight then FIGHTPASS would be worth.

How to order or stream UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier PPV Fight in Canada

Unfortunately ESPN+ will not available in Canada. But not to be worry, the fans are able to watch UFC 269 Live stream through Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing at CAD$64.99. It’s also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Same as alternative you can also try FIGHTPASS for UFC 269 PPV.

FightPass brings you the biggest combat sports events from around the world without the need for a VPN. A non-contract, non-subscription service, simply pay for the events you want to watch. Forget wasting money on forgotten service trials or channel packages you don’t want. You can watch the entire UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier event, including all of the prelims, for just $29.99

Watch the Oliveira vs Poirier: live stream UFC 269 in whatever place

UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier PPV will coverage ESPN (US, BELL PPV or SHAW in Canada, BT Sports (UK) SKY in New Zealand, DSTV in South Africa, Main Event PPV in Australia DAZN (Over 100 countries). You can also watch the event from any places without hide your IP (using VPN might be extra cost) then we recommends you FIGHTPASS for a good streaming experience with a good fight card.

Because, Fightpass comes with a non-contract, non-subscription service, simply pay for the events you want to watch. Forget wasting money on forgotten service trials or channel packages you don’t want.

UFC 269: Co-Main Event Preview

Someone who knows a thing or two about title retention is Nunes (21-4-0, 13 KO), who still sits atop two women’s divisions. Fighting in the bantamweight class against Pena on Saturday, Nunes hasn’t lost in The Octagon since 2014, just her second year in the UFC. It has been nothing but title fights for “The Lioness” since she submitted Miesha Tate at UFC 200: Tate vs Nunes in 2016. This is her second fight this year, last taking a bout in March where she submitted Megan Anderson at UFC 259.

Challenging Nunes isn’t for the lighthearted, and Pena (11-4-0, 3 KO) believes she’s up for the task. Standing two inches smaller than Nunes at 5’6”, Pena’s resume doesn’t measure up to the champ’s either. Since winning in The Ultimate Fighter 18 Finale in 2013, Pena burst out to three quick wins in the UFC, including on that UFC 200 fight card against Cat Zingano. She hasn’t found consistency since then, rotating wins and losses every outing. Her last fight was a victorious one against Sara McMann by submission at UFC 257 last January.

UFC 269 Main Fight Card

Weight Division (*Denotes Title Fight) Favorite (Odds) Opponent (Odds) Rounds Lightweight* Dustin Poirier (-150) Charles Oliveira (+130) 5 Women’s Bantamweight* Amanda Nunes (-900) Julianna Pena (+600) 5 Welterweight Santiago Ponzinibbio (-130) Geoff Neal (+110) 3 Flyweight Cody Garbandt (-140) Kai Kara France (+120) 3 Bantamweight Sean O’Malley (-310) Raulian Paiva (+245) 3

