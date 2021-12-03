LAS VEGAS (NFR 2021-Day 2) – Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 2021 returned to its home Las Vegas after being hosted in Arlington, Texas last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The rodeo fans from all over the world wait for the moments of the NFR experience. As always the NFR 2021 is about the amaze the fans with all the excitement and fans.

As always the Wrangler National Finals 2021 announce the Cowboys channel as the official broadcaster for the 2021 Rodeo Championships. With access to Cowboys Channel, fans can experience the NFR 2021 live. The Cowboys Channel will carry the live broadcasting coverage from Dec 2 to Dec 11 along with the RFD Channel.

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite at home, It’d be difficult to watch the live streaming. However, the OTT of Cowboys Channel named Cowboys Channel Plus will allow Its yearly subscribers access to watch NFR 2021 live online. The monthly subscription of the Cowboys Channel Plus won’t have access to the live stream of NFR 2021. Check the best options for NFR in Las vegas 2021

2021 Las Vegas NFR Live Broadcast for Day 2



If you don’t have a cable or don’t want to go for a yearly plan for the 9-day NFR 2021 streaming, There are a couple of alternatives available for you. Below are some of the alternatives that will allow users to watch the NFR 2021 live online stream without cable or a long-term membership

Day or Tournament Pass for NFR in Las Vegas

The RodeoTV offers the NFR 2021 live streaming at a reasonable price for only $9.99 for a day streaming capabilities. And $49.99 for a tournament pass streaming. No cable or even no VPN is required to watch the NFR 2021 live with the RodeoTV

RFD TV Now as an Alternative of Cowboys Channel Plus

The RFD TV Now works similar to The Cowboys Channel Plus. If you can’t access the Cowboys Channel Plus or RodeoTV for any reason, The RFD TV Now is the #1 alternative with the similar pricing of the Cowboys Channel Plus for NFR 2021 whic is $99

Put your hands together for your 2021 @Wrangler NFR barrel racing qualifiers! Join us LIVE as we celebrate the best female rodeo athletes in the world at the @WomensProRodeo Star Celebration: https://t.co/JJNcf3WqIY pic.twitter.com/hki3VCySji — Wrangler Network (@WranglerNetwork) December 2, 2021

NFR in Las Vegas TV Broadcasting Schedule

Here is the full lineup for the 2021 NFR broadcasting:

Outside the Barrel

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM ET

Hosted by: Flint Rasmussen

NFR Tailgate Party

4:30 PM – 7:00 PM ET

Hosted by: Justin McKee, Janie Johnson, Katy Lucas & Kirby Schnoor – with a rotating cast of Jeff Medders, Butch Knowles, Joe Beaver, Don Gay, and Amy Wilson Cameron

Western Sports Round-Up

7:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET

Hosted by: Steve Kenyon & TyMcCleary

NFR Pre-Show

8:00 PM – 8:45 PM ET

Hosted by: Justin McKee and Trevor Brazile

Wrangler NFR Live

8:45 PM – 11:30 PM ET

Hosted by: Jeff Medders & Butch Knowles

Analysts: Luke Branquinho, Joe Beaver, Don Gay, Amy Wilson Cameron, Janie Johnson, Steve Kenyon

NFR Post-Show

11:30 PM – 12:30 AM ET

Hosted by: Justin McKee

NFR Buckle Presentation

12:30 AM – 1:30 AM ET

Hosted by: Flint Rasmussen & Joe Beaver

The finals kick off TOMORROW! And we’re bringing you all of the action, including 10+ hours of programming, live from #LasVegas! You won’t miss a second.

Stream all 10 Days of the NFR on Cowboy Channel + https://t.co/4VB0CzHwnb#WranglerNFR #LasVegasNFR #NFR2021 pic.twitter.com/KNOX8DUiIA — Cowboy Channel Plus (@CowboyPlus) December 2, 2021

The Cowboys Channel has made a deal along with RFD for the NFR with PRCA. The Cowboys Channel offered the NFR 2021 live broadcasting from last year and They introduced their own OTT platform named Cowboys Channel Plus which is offering the NFR 2021 live online streaming.

