The Missouri Tigers and Army Black Knights have had a successful season. In the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, they are going to face off. You can watch Missouri vs. Army in the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday, December 22nd at 8:00 p.m. ET on Gamepass TV.

Missouri vs Army Black Knights Viewing Information

When: Thursday, December 23

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ESPN

Records: Army (8-4), Missouri (6-6)

Live Stream: Gamepass TV

Army Black Knights vs Missouri Tigers Preview

The Army is led by quarterback C. Anderson has thrown for 653 yards and 5 touchdowns. The Tigers will need to watch out for him if they want to pull off an upset.

Missouri is led by quarterback C. Bazelak, who has thrown for 2548 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. He is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and the Army needs to contain him fast.

Missouri’s running game has been solid with 178.9 per contest. T.Baldie and I.Alston are leading the way for them, who have combined for 1022 yards and 6 touchdowns this season. The Army will need to try tough so that they can stop them from winning the game.

The Tigers come into the Armed Forces Bowl after losing with Arkansas with the score of 34-17 However, Army has been even hotter, winning four out of five games by a combined score of 165-70. It will be an excellent game to watch and sure to excite fans of both teams.

What are the Betting Odds, and who are the favorites?

In this game, the oddsmakers have the Army Black Knights as -110 point favorites. Missouri odds are set at +150.

How to Watch the Armed Forces Bowl from anywhere

ESPN will broadcast the Armed Forces Bowl live. But, if there’s no live coverage of the game in your region due to varying TV rights, you can consider Gamepass TV. The TV Channel all the major sporting events across the world. You can watch the Armed Forces Bowl on December 23 in HD with a subscription cost of just $9.99.

GamePass brings you the biggest sporting events from around the world in high-quality HD without the need for a VPN. Without a contract or subscription, keep up with the events you want without wasting your money on forgotten trials or channel packages you don’t want. Simply pay for the events you want to watch, and GamePass has you covered. This weekend, watch the semifinal game between the Missouri vs Army: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl for just $9.99

