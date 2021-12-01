This game promises to be one of the better ones in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge as the Wolverines and UNC took some lumps over the Thanksgiving break. Both are looking to get back to their winning ways and have some great matchups in this game that will become huge factors in that.

Viewing Info

What: Michigan Basketball vs UNC Basketball

When: Wednesday Dec. 1st, 9:15 pm (EST)

Where: Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill

Watch Anywhere: Gamepass and ESPN

The main matchups in this game to watch will be Hunter Dickinson against Armando Bacot and how the backcourts play for each team. If Kobe Bufkin, Eli Brooks, and DeVante Jones can handle the likes of Caleb Love, Leaky Black, and RJ Davis, then they should be able to hang. However, if the Michigan guards have trouble on defense or are coughing up the ball, it could be a long night for the Wolverines.

Michigan Wolverines vs UNC Tar Heels game preview



While the Wolverines will likely rely heavily on Dickinson and their upperclassmen, it could be freshmen that become the X-factor for them in Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan. Diabate has been improving each game and Houstan is a proven shooter so if one of those guys finds a groove, it could get dangerous for the Tar Heels.

While shooting is always a huge factor in any given game, outside shooting could be what decides this one. UNC is shooting a scorching 41.4% from deep while the Wolverines are shooting under 30% from there. While that low a number won’t last all season, it’s unlikely this is the game where things change for Michigan. However, Michigan does shoot over 58% from inside the arc thanks to Dickinson’s shot close to the rim and cutters getting good looks at the rim as well.

Neither team really turns its opponents over so whoever can capitalize on live ball turnovers will certainly have a greater chance of winning this game. Getting out in transition will also help Michigan get past its halfcourt struggles as the guards struggles at times to get Dickinson the ball and move afterward.

How to watch North Carolina vs. Michigan Basketball tonight

One of the major issues with watching college basketball is that the games are spread across numerous channels, which may or may not be part of your subscription package with your current service. If you’re missing the necessary channel for the game you want to watch, check out these services to find the one that’s best for you. Of course, you can stream college Basketball commitment free with Gamepass

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with GamepassTV for just $9.99

How to watch Indiana vs Tar Heels basketball for free?

If recording games to view later is important to you, one service worth checking out is FuboTV. In addition to having the ESPN, ESPN2 and major sports channels of College Basketball and live local channels, FuboTV provides customers with 250 hours of cloud DVR storage. Try free 7 days with fuboTV.

At the standard price of $64.99, FuboTV does offer a free seven-day trial for new users. Live and local channels may be restricted by region, and games on local channels are subject to blackout.

The post Michigan vs. North Carolina: College Basketball, Live Stream, Start Time and Game Preview for UNC appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Michigan vs. North Carolina: College Basketball, Live Stream, Start Time and Game Preview for UNC