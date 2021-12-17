It is a clash of top seeds in the 2021 NCAA FCS Football Playoff this weekend in the semifinal. The No.3 James Madison University Dukes will take to the road to face the No.2 North Dakota State Bison in Fargo, North Dakota. Both teams are the highest ranked teams left in the tournament after No.1 Sam Houston was upset last weekend. That means that a new champion will be crowned this year. Friday night’s game between the Bison (12-1) and the Dukes (12-1) will be played inside the Fargodome.

What: FCS Playoffs Semifinal 2021

FCS Playoffs Semifinal 2021 Who : James Madison vs North Dakota Stat

: James Madison vs North Dakota Stat When: Friday, December 17, 2021, @ 9:15 p.m. EST

Friday, December 17, 2021, @ 9:15 p.m. EST Where: Fargodome – Fargo, North Dakota

Fargodome – Fargo, North Dakota TV Broadcast: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: GamePass

James Madison vs North Dakota football preview



The Dukes are rolling hot right now, winners of eight consecutive games and fresh off of a 28-6 win over No.5 Montana in the quarterfinal last weekend. For the first time this postseason, they’ll be the visitors as they play the higher-ranked Bison, but that’s no worry. James Madison is 5-0 on the road this season, and four of those wins came against ranked opponents. They’ll match up against the Bison who are a perfect 8-0 this year at home. North Dakota State put on a clinic last week with a 27-3 victory against East Tennessee State University.

All-time, the Bison currently own the series matchup against the Dukes 3-1, all of which have taken place in the playoffs, and twice for the national championship. On offense, the Bison are led by running backs Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors, each of whom has rushed for 1,000 yard this season. For the Dukes, they’ll look to continue riding the arm of senior quarterback Cole Johnson who finished fourth for the Walter Payton Award, the FCS equivalent to the Heisman Trophy.

Last season, both the Dukes and the Bison fell to Sam Houston on the Bearkats’ way to winning the championship. They each have to feel good about last weekend’s result with the defending champions losing. Of the teams remaining, Montana State and South Dakota State, it was the latter that handed the Bison their only loss this season. That’s a story to watch as this game plays out.

How to Watch James Madison vs North Dakota State football for FCS Semifinal



The 2021 NCAA FCS Football Playoff semifinal game between the James Madison University Dukes vs North Dakota State University Bison will air on ESPN2. Unfortunately, ESPN2 is only available with a qualifying television package, and may not be available everywhere. In this case, we recommend you check out GamePass.

GamePass brings you the biggest sporting events from around the world in high-quality HD without the need for a VPN. Without a contract or subscription, keep up with the events you want without wasting your money on forgotten trials or channel packages you don’t want. Simply pay for the events you want to watch, and GamePass has you covered. This weekend, watch the semifinal game between the JMU football vs NDSU football for just $9.99

How to Watch JMU vs NDSU Football for free



If recording games to view later is important to you, one service worth checking out is FuboTV. In addition to having the ESPN, ESPN2 and major sports channels of College Football and live local channels, FuboTV provides customers with 250 hours of cloud DVR storage. You will able to watch free 7 day trail with fuboTV after that you have pay $64 monthly.

