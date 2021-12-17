As the 2021 Division I FCS Playoff semi-final matchups are set, one game, in particular, is sure to excite fans. #3 James Madison will take on #2 North Dakota State in a matchup of the two most successful programs in FCS history. It is sure to be an intense matchup. With both teams coming into the game with a perfect record, bragging rights and a trip to the Championship Game are on the line. Here you can take a look at how each team got here and what to expect from this epic clash.

ND State vs JMU football Schedule



When: Friday, December 17th, 2021 at 9:15 P.M.

Where: Fargodome, Fargo FD.

Television: ESPN2

Live Stream: Gamepass

Dukes vs Bison Football Preview for 2021 FCS Semifinal



The two teams have played four times since 2011, all coming during playoffs time! In 2017 and 2019, these teams competed against each other in FCS national title game that saw North Dakota grabbing the championship title. This year’s meeting will be another highly anticipated encounter between these powerhouses, who seem pretty evenly matched so far.

James Madison is a team that can be considered to have the potential for success in their upcoming game. They are currently averaging 40 points per game, allowing only 15 points per game. It means they will likely score more than 20 points against any opponent, but it keeps them from allowing opponents to keep up with them (their average of 39.5).

The offense has been putting up pretty good numbers through the air at 281 yards per game while holding opposing teams down on defense by giving up only 188 passing yards allowed each week.

Madison will hope to create new history and win this semi-final game. Quarterback Cole Johnson has been on fire all playoffs long, throwing for eight touchdowns in two games, as well as linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey grabbing his fifth interception from the last game.

North Dakota State has an average of 34.85 points per game, suitable for the FCS level of play. Their defense has been much better than their offense, with only 11.08 points allowed per game and 151 yards allowed every week, as well as 256 pass yards allowed per game.

The problem lies in the fact that they’ve had trouble rushing the ball, averaging 174.6 rush yards a week and allowing 81.8 rush yards a week to opponents this season, meaning they’re going to need to do something different if they want to make it into the NCAA Finals Championship Game.

The Bison’s offense has struggled this season, but the game plan could change in the playoffs. If Christian Watson makes his first playoff appearance, he might help lead an aerial attack for North Dakota State. With a new quarterback under center, all bets are off on what will happen next week against James Madison.

How to watch/stream James Madison vs ND State Football?



The 2021 FCS Playoff Semifinal- NDSU football vs JMU football will be live on ESPN2 this weekend. Still, fans in different countries may not watch it due to other qualifying television packages for different countries. Stream the full games here

However, there is an alternative! GamePassTV offers HD quality for just $9.99 and allows you access to all types of sports from around the world, no matter where you live.

The FCS Football Semifinal game is guaranteed to be exciting for all fans of both teams, but it’s also the perfect time to get into these levels of games.

JMU vs NDSU football Odds

The odds are pretty even in this matchup, with James Madison being a slight favorite. The odds are set at -125, while North Dakota State comes in at +105.

