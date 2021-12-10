Last weekend in the 2021 NCAA FCS Football Playoff, the bracket saw its first upset with the loss of fifth-seed Villanova to No.11 North Dakota State. The rest of the top eight teams are still alive, including the matchup between the No.3 James Madison University Dukes (11-1) and the No.6 Montana Grizzlies (10-2). It will be a home game for the Dukes on Friday nights as they host the Grizzlies at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

JMU Football vs Montana Quarterfinal Schedule

What: 2021 NCAA FCS Football Playoffs Quarterfinal

2021 NCAA FCS Football Playoffs Quarterfinal When: Friday, December 10, 2021, @ 7 p.m. EST

Friday, December 10, 2021, @ 7 p.m. EST Who: James Madison Football vs Montana

Where: Bridgeforth Stadium – Harrisonburg, Virginia

Bridgeforth Stadium – Harrisonburg, Virginia TV Broadcast: ESPN2

ESPN2 Stream Anywhere: GamePass

James Madison Dukes vs Montana Grizzlies Football: Story-line



Friday night will be just the second matchup on the football field between James Madison and Montana. The Grizzlies got the better of the Dukes in their last contest in 2008, evening the series at 1-1. In 2004, the two met in the FCS National Championship game, where James Madison won 31-21 on a neutral field in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The second time was the semi-final in 2008 where Montana won 35-27 before falling to Richmond in the title game.

The postseason history between James Madison and Montana is intriguing enough in this matchup. Statistically, the .500 record between the schools is a fair representation of this matchup. While James Madison has the more potent scoring offense, and defends the pass a bit better too, they are mostly even. In the last round, both teams scored more than 55 points each en route to their victories. The Dukes held Southeastern Louisiana to just 20 points, while Montana used a strong third quarter to overcome trailing at the half.

Montana has a solid stable of running backs, and they contributed greatly in last week’s victory. In the passing game, Samuel Akem was Camron Humphrey’s favorite target, catching five passes for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Dukes, however, took control early and didn’t let up. On defense, James Madison forced five turnovers, including a pick-six. The only game on Friday night, the Dukes and the Grizzlies project to be entertaining.

How to Watch James Madison Duke vs Montana football?



Friday night’s game between James Madison vs Montana Live Stream will be broadcast on ESPN2. Available only with a qualifying television package, watching ESPN2 may be difficult, depending on where you are. If you are looking for wireless streaming option for today’s College football game you must subscribe or should take trial on fuboTV, HuluTV, SlingTV providers where they will charge you around around 65$, If you are looking for specific JMU Football or Montana Football you can try check out GamePass.

We recommend GamePass because you don’t need any subscription longtime contract with this service. Bringing you the biggest sporting events from around the world, GamePass allows you to purchase the games you want to watch, with no contracts or subscriptions. Best of all, you don’t even need a VPN. Watch this Friday’s FCS Playoff game between James Madison and Montana in high-quality HD for just 9.95$

Players to Watch JMU football vs Montana CAA Football

Cole Johnson leads James Madison with 2,953 passing yards (268.5 ypg) on 233-of-342 passing with 32 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Antwane Wells Jr.’s team-leading 994 receiving yards (90.4 yards per game) have come on 67 receptions with 11 touchdowns. Kris Thornton has racked up 896 receiving yards (81.5 yards per game) and 11 touchdowns, hauling in 69 passes this year.

Camron Humphrey leads Montana with 1,541 passing yards (192.6 ypg) on 124-of-198 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 112 rushing yards (14.0 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Xavier Harris has carried the ball 117 times for a team-high 522 yards (65.3 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Junior Bergen has rushed for 412 yards (45.8 per game) on 94 carries with three touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 185 yards (20.6 per game) and one touchdown.

The post James Madison vs Montana Live Stream: TV Channel, How To Watch, FCS Playoff Quarterfinal Preview appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: James Madison vs Montana Live Stream: TV Channel, How To Watch, FCS Playoff Quarterfinal Preview