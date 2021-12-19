Jake Paul vs. Woodley II – Who’s Gonna Take the Crown This Time?

Boxing fans will get an early Christmas present this weekend with a high-profile fight between former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and social media superstar Jake “The Problem Child” Paul.

The co-main features Amanda Serrano is taking on Miriam Gutierrez, which should provide some fireworks to start 2022 for combat sports enthusiasts.

Will it be an easy path back for Jake into contender status, or will Woodley put in a statement-making performance? Tune in Saturday night (December 18) on Showtime (and FITE TV) to find out!

Viewing Information

Date : Dec. 18 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET (main card)

: Dec. 18 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET (main card) Location : Amalie Arena — Tampa, Florida

: Amalie Arena — Tampa, Florida TV: Showtime PPV on all traditional cable and satellite providers $59.99 | FitePass

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 Preview

In a surprising turn of events, Tommy announced that he would face Paul in 2022. The half-brother to Tyson’s reign as heavyweight king revealed he has withdrawn from their planned boxing fight due to complications resulting from broken ribs and hopes for another scheduling date soon.

A last-minute decision made Paul go for a rematch with Woodley in December. The two fighters are no strangers to each other after their first bout that went eight rounds with Paul out-boxing former UFC Welterweight champion Woodley.

Paul has amassed a record of 4-0 as a professional boxer and is coming off his first-round technical knockout victory on April 17 against former mixed martial artist Ben Askren.

Similarly, Woodley competed in the UFC before moving into boxing, so these two fighters are well matched for this historic matchup that will take place at Amalie Arena.

Woodley made his professional boxing debut with Paul in August this year. He has been a professional MMA fighter for the last 12 years, and his most recent fight was against Vicente Luque on March 27.

He lost this match in just one round with a submission. It was his fourth consecutive loss. While he’s had many successful boxing fights throughout his career, it will be interesting to see how this rematch turns out to be!

When is Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2?

On Saturday, December 18, the fight will happen at Amalie Arena, FL, USA. Tune in at 9 PM ET.

Where can I watch Jake Paul vs. Woodley 2?

The fight will be aired live on Showtime PPV. You can also watch it through FITE.TV by subscribing at the cost of just $19.99.

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 live in Canada

For people in the US, Showtime is the only medium that will let boxing fans order the highly anticipated boxing Pay-Per-View events. But for those who live in Canada, Showtime can’t be an option as there is no Showtime service in Canada.

In Canada, the Fite.tv is the official Pay-Per-View partner and can be ordered the fight on Fite.tv at $46.99.

Watch Paul vs. Woodley II live from Australia

In Australia, the PPV fight through showtime isn’t available. To order Paul vs. Woodley 2 PPV, Users have to order it through Fite.tv. Fite.tv offers Pay-Per-View streaming at only $29.99 for people living in Australia.

Who is favored to win Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2?

With Paul winning his first bout against Woodley, it is no surprise that he enters this second fight as the favorite. But don’t count Woodley out just yet. He is a former UFC champion and he will be giving his all to win this rematch!

What are the Odds?

Paul is listed as a -275 favorite and Woodley has odds of +200. The draw has 4/1 odds.

Woodley vs. Paul 2 Full Fight Card

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley; Cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez; Women’s lightweight

Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila; Super middleweight

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore; Heavyweight

J’Leon Love vs. Marcus Oliveira; Cruiserweight

Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo; Super lightweight

Final thoughts on Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II Pay-Per-View

Saturday, December 18, is shaping up to be a monumental boxing event. With the clash between Paul and Woodley scheduled at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, plenty of other bouts are offered for fight fans.

For those who can’t make it out to see this one-of-a-kind matchup live, they can still have access via pay-per-view through Showtime and FITE.TV.

