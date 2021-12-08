Iowa is coming off a thriller against Purdue that led to their first loss of the season. However, it came without their leading scorer in Keegan Murray. If he comes back for this Illinois game, there is definitely an opportunity for a nice bounceback win. Especially since they were able to contain Zach Edey all game and Illinois’s Kofi Cockburn is somewhat similar in strength.

Illinois Basketball vs Iowa Game Info



What: Illinois vs Iowa Basketball

When: Monday, Dec. 6th, 7:00 pm (EST)

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

Watch Anywhere: Gamepass, FS1

The Illini are coming off a thrashing of Rutgers and look to continue their winning ways. They also face Arizona a few days later so they can’t get caught looking ahead either. After suffering through a couple of lumps early in the season, it seems they have started to play a better brand of basketball.

Illinois will likely have a major advantage with Cockburn as its big man. Iowa can throw Josh Ogundele at him, but it still may not be enough despite how well he handled the much bigger Edey. The Illini big man has been averaging almost 27 points a game and is absolutely the focal point of the offense for them. If he can at least be contained, then Iowa certainly stands a good chance to win this game.

Should Iowa see the return of Keegan Murray, then the scoring for the Hawkeyes should become easier. They found ways to score against a much better Purdue squad so that should encourage them to attack Illinois. Pressing and forcing these Illini guards to handle the ball should be a point of emphasis as Illinois turns the ball over about 16 times a game.

Both teams shoot from beyond the arc fairly well so that will undoubtedly become a major factor in this game. Whoever can limit the other team from three will likely win this matchup as Illinois could resort to jacking those up pretty quickly into the game.

