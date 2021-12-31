The final eight remain in the 2021/2022 PDC William Hill World Darts Championship tournament, presently taking place inside Alexandra Palace in London, England. To be the first champion of the new year would be one thing when the championship concludes next Monday. Walking away with a greater share of the ￡2.5 million ($3,374,812.50 USD), however, is another matter entirely. Only eight remain as the tournament approaches the final stage. The quarterfinals are back in action on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Everyone still in the tournament at this stage of the 2021/2022 PDC William Hill World Darts Championship has already earned at least ￡50,000, but there’s a lot more on the table yet. The opportunity to start the new year with a victory would be big for sure, an accomplishment that Gerwyn Price already knows.

Price won the tournament last year and is looking to repeat the feat. He took the top prize at Alexandra Palace at the start of 2021 by defeating Gary Anderson 7-3 in ten sets to become the tenth PDC World Champion. Anderson’s hopes of winning are still alive and well on the opposite side of the bracket that could see the two meet in the final once again. Of course, there’s not one but two rounds to play before that could happen. Saturday’s quarterfinal is just the start.

This year’s PDC William Hill World Darts Championship is available around the world. In the United States and Canada, coverage will be on DAZN, while in the U.K., Sky Sports will have the tournament. Depending on the coverage you’re looking for, you may have trouble watching. In this case, we recommend you check out GamePass.

GamePass brings you the biggest sporting events from around the world without the need for a VPN. A non-contract, non-subscription service, simply pay for the events you want to watch with GamePass. No more wasting your money on forgotten trials or channel packages you don’t want. This weekend, you can watch the final rounds of the 2021/2022 PDC William Hill World Darts Championship complete tournament with GamePass for just $9.99 (TOURNAMENT PASS)

Date/ Day Players 31st December 2021 Raymond Smith v Mervyn King 31st December 2021 Alan Soutar v Callan Rydz 31st December 2021 Chris Dobey v Luke Humphries 31st December 2021 Peter Wright v Ryan Searle

Thursday December 30

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

3x Fourth Round

Mervyn King 4-3 Raymond Smith (2-3, 0-3, 3-0, 0-3, 3-0, 3-1, 3-0)

Callan Rydz 4-1 Alan Soutar (1-3, 3-1, 3-0, 3-0, 3-0)

Luke Humphries 4-3 Chris Dobey (2-3, 0-3, 3-2, 2-3, 3-1, 3-1, 5-3)



Evening Session (1900 GMT)

3x Fourth Round

James Wade 4-0 Martijn Kleermaker (3-0, 3-1, 3-2, 3-1)

Gary Anderson 4-3 Rob Cross (2-3, 3-0, 3-1, 3-1, 1-3, 2-3, 3-1)

Peter Wright 4-1 Ryan Searle (3-1, 3-2, 1-3, 3-0, 3-1)

Saturday January 1

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

2x Quarter-Finals

James Wade v Mervyn King

Luke Humphries v Gary Anderson

Evening Session (1930 GMT)

2x Quarter-Finals

Peter Wright v Callan Rydz

Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith

