The Winter Olympic Games are just around the corner, as the opening begins on February 4, in Beijing, China.

There are seven slots open for the taking on the 2022 United States Winter Olympic Team at the US Olympic Short Track Speed Skating trials.

US Olympic Short Track Trials Info



What: Short Track Speed Skating trials

When: December 17-19. Begins today at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Utah Olympic Oval – Salt Lake City

Channel: NBC/NBCSN

Live Stream: OlymTV

US Olympic Team Short Track Trials Preview



In order to make it as part of the US Short Track Speed Skating team in Beijing for the Winter Olympics, several athletes will have to compete starting this afternoon in Salt Lake City.

Maama Biney has to be a favorite entering competition, considering she is the only athlete with previous Olympic experience, having competed in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Biney was just 18-years-old when she competed and made it to the quarterfinals.

Kristen Santos is the elder statesman of the competitors at 27-years-old, and she’s also looking like a heavy favorite. While Santos missed the 2018 Olympics, she’s done very well in World Cup events since October.

15 women and 16 men will compete and they’ll race two times at all three distances, including 500 meters, 1,000 meters and 1,500 meters.

Aside from Biney and Santos, keep an eye on Corrine Stoddard, who is in the top 22 in the world at all three distances.

The men to keep an eye on are Ryan Pivirotto, who was an alternate in PyeongChang. Brandon Kim is the top American in the World Cup, and Andrew Heo is also entering competition on a high.

How to Watch Team US Olympic Short Tracks Speed Skating Trials?

NBC is broadcasting the trials and will be streaming it to their app, but you’ll need a subscription cable or streaming plan to be able to watch live.

We recommend OlymTV for a lower-cost alternative in crystal clear HD, available globally and without need for a VPN service. The service comes with no long time contractless pay per view event pass best quality streaming service. You can watch US Olympic short track skating Live stream complete 3 days (Dec. 17-19) with OlymTV only paying by $9.95 one time fee.

U.S. Olympic Short Track Speed Skating Trials Broadcast Schedule

Day / Time (ET) Event TV Channel

Friday, 8:30 p.m. 1500m, 500m NBCSN Saturday, 5:30 p.m. 1000m, 1500m NBCSN Sunday, 4:30 p.m. 500m, 1000m NBC

