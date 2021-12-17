Groupe Yvon Michel and Top Rank present, The Triple Crown of Boxing live on ESPN+ straight from the Bell Center in Montreal. In the main event of the evening, Unified Light Heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev defends his IBF & WBC belts against Marcus Browne.

The co-main event features Marie-Eve Dicaire and Cynthia Lozano fighting for the vacant IBF female world super middleweight title.

The third match will be fought for the vacant WBO NABO cruiser title that features ABF Atlantic Cruiser Champion Yan Pellerin and Francisco Rivas.

With three world championship fights, this event would definitely keep all spectators guessing from start to finish!

Top Rank Triple Crown of Boxing Preview



Top rank is currently regarded as one of the biggest boxing promotion companies. It has a long history of staging unforgettable events that have even been televised on HBO, ESPN, and more. With this in mind, it is no surprise that they are again taking their game up a notch with this event live on FITEPASS.

The card for the event is stacked from start to finish, and it is sure to keep all viewers occupied.

The tickets for the event have already sold out, but if you are watching from any other country, get your FITE TV subscription ready to get straight into the action on December 17th, 2021.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, Dec. 17

Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (main event later in show)

Where: Bell Centre, Montreal

TV/Stream USA: ESPN+

TV/Stream: Canada

TV/ Stream: UK

Division: Light heavyweight

The Main Event

After nearly 18 months, Artur Beterbiev is back in the ring. On Saturday night, the Russian knockout artist will defend his IBF light heavyweight world title against southpaw Marcus “Sir” Browne.

With 16 knockouts in 16 fights and a perfect record of 16-0 at 175 pounds, it’s no surprise that Beterbiev has been considered one of boxing’s most dangerous punchers since he turned pro.

And again, he’s hoping to make an impact after such a long absence with this fight. In fact, he has been on a tear since facing off with Badou Jack in January 2019.

With his win, he took home an interim world title and 16 KOs to date. He followed that up by dropping one of the most challenging technical decisions when he faced Jean Pascal for what would’ve been a unification between their belts.

In one of the recent fights, he won against Denis Gracheve in April.

The Co-Main Event

Dicaire (17-1) will step into the ring against Lozano (9-0, 7 KOs) at the Bell Center. The winner has a chance to win the vacant IBF super-middleweight title.

Everything points to a one-sided confrontation on paper, with Lozano’s inexperience seeming like an easy win for Dicaire.

As she said herself, this does not stop at statistics. And once they are in the ring, her record and that of Lozano won’t count anymore.

We’ll have to wait until December 18th to see who takes home and what could be theirs

How to Watch the Triple Crown of Boxing Online



ESPN+ is the official broadcaster of the Top Rank Promotional boxing in the United States, So, the viewers of USA who already had ESPN+ subscription he/she can easily stream the full fight. On the othe other hand, new fight can join with ESPN+ which cost will yearly 69.99$. Join with ESPN+ here. Or if you want a single event base pay per view stream you can join with Fitepass. Fitepass comes with no long time contract less pay per view event pass best quality streaming service. You can watch Beterbiev vs Browne Live stream mail card fight with others co-main and under card fight on FITEPASS by paying only $9.99

Unfortunately ESPN+ will not available in Canada. But not to be worry, the fans are able to watch the Triple Crown Boxing Live stream through FITE.TV but the cost will be fixed $14.99. Same as alternative you can also try FITEPASS for Beterbiev vs Browne fight.

Full fight card

Artur Beterbiev vs. Marcus Browne; for Beterbiev’s WBC and IBF light heavyweight belts

Marie-Eve Dicaire vs. Cynthia Lozano; for Dicaire’s IBF junior middleweight title

Yan Pellerin vs. Francisco Rivas; for the vacant WBO NABO cruiserweight title

Steve Rolls vs. Christopher Brooker; super middleweight

Movladdin Biyarslanov vs. Alan Ayala Crisosto; super lightweight

Mazlum Akdeniz vs. Arturo Bustamante; super lightweight

Brandon Moore vs. Abraham Pascual; heavyweight

Batyrzhan Jukembayev vs. Juan Jose Martinez; super lightweight

