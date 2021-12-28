This holiday season, the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships are underway in Canada. Ten nations are entering the competition, but only three will reach the podium. On January 5, 2022, the first gold, silver, and bronze medals of the new year will be earned. For the team that finishes in last place, they will find themselves relegated to Division I Group A. The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships in Edmonton at Rogers Place and Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer.

Tournament Details



What: 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships

2022 IIHF World Junior Championships When: Sunday, December 26, 2021 – Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Sunday, December 26, 2021 – Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Where: Rogers Place – Edmonton, Alberta, and Peavey Mart Centrium – Red Deer, Alberta

Rogers Place – Edmonton, Alberta, and Peavey Mart Centrium – Red Deer, Alberta TV Broadcast: NHL Network (USA) & TSN (Canada)

NHL Network (USA) & TSN (Canada) Live Stream anywhere: MyHockeyPass

The United States Men’s Juniors Team looks to repeat as IIHF World Champions in 2022 and collect the program’s sixth IIHF Juniors world title. Last year, they claimed the gold by defeating Team Canada in the final 2-0. It was the fifth medal in six tournaments for the Team USA juniors.

After months of anticipation, and weeks of mounting concern about the fate of the tournament, we are finally on the eve of the 2022 World Junior Championship. And despite the rising fears about COVID-19 in the era of the Omicron Variant, this year’s tournament will hopefully look about as normal as any sporting event can look right now, at least to the spectator. After last year’s fan-free bubble tournament, Edmonton and Red Deer will finally get to share the hosting responsibilities for a star-studded tournament full

World Juniors Championships Tournament Format

The 10 teams are divided into two, five-team groups in the Preliminary Round.

After a single round-robin series in each group, the top four teams from each group advance to the Playoff Round while for the fifth-placed team in each group the tournament is over. There will be no relegated team this year.

The top four placed teams from the Preliminary will play a cross-over quarter-final game: 1A vs. 4B, 1B vs. 4A, 2A vs. 3B and 2B vs. 3A. The winner of each quarter-final moves onto the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals the best-ranked team – criteria: 1) placement in the group, 2) points in the preliminary round, 3) goal difference in the preliminary round, 4) goals scored in the preliminary round, 5) seeding coming into the tournament – will play against the lowest-ranked semi-finalist. The 2nd-best ranked semi-finalist will play the 3rd-best ranked semi-finalist. The host if qualified, or otherwise the best-ranked semi-finalist according to beforementioned criteria, shall play the early game. The time slots will officially be determined after the quarter-final games.

The winner of each semi-final game will move onto the gold medal game, while the losers will play in the bronze medal game.

The quarter-final losers and other eliminated teams will be ranked 5th to 10th according to 1. their position in the group, 2. their preliminary-round record (1. points, 2. goal difference, 3. goals scored).

of the world’s best players under-20.

How to watch World Juniors Hockey from United States

TV channel: NHL Network

The NHL Network will be responsible for airing coverage of all tournament matchups in the United States.

The NHL Network is only available with qualifying television packages. Accessing the Canadian broadcast may not be easy either. In this case, we recommend you check out MyHockeypass

MyHockeyPass brings you the biggest sporting events from around the world without the need for a VPN. So, this is no matter where you are, you can watch the complete tournament games of 2022 IIHF World Juniors live stream without cable or VPN through MyHockeyPass.

How to watch 2022 World Juniors live stream in Canada

TV channel: TSN, RDS

As the official broadcast partner for Team Canada, TSN and RDS will be responsible for airing all 31 tournament matchups, including pre-tournament games, quarterfinals and semifinals, and bronze and gold medal games for viewers tuning in from Canada.

Also, as alternative you can checkout MyHockeyPass brings you the biggest sporting events from around the world without the need for a VPN. So, this is no matter where you are, you can watch the complete tournament games of 2022 IIHF World Juniors live stream without cable or VPN through MyHockeyPass.

Plan and packages

With no contract or subscription necessary, simply pay for what you want to watch with HockeyPass. No more wasting your money on forgotten trials or channel packages you don’t want just to watch an event. You can watch the entire 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships in high-quality HD live with MyHockeyPass for just $6.99 for day pass and $19.99 for full tournament games in a one basket.

Preliminary round Schedule for 2022 IIHF

The first phase involves two groups of five teams playing a round robin to decide positioning for the playoff portion.

December 26, 2021

12:00 PM MST / 2:00 PM EST: Finland vs. Germany

2:30 PM MST / 4:30 PM EST: Russia vs. Sweden

5:00 PM MST / 7:00 PM EST: Czechia vs. Canada

7:30 PM MST / 9:30 PM EST: United States vs. Slovakia

December 27, 2021

12:00 PM MST / 2:00 PM EST: Austria vs. Finland

2:30 PM MST / 4:30 PM EST: Russia vs. Switzerland

5:00 PM MST / 7:00 PM EST: Germany vs. Czechia

7:30 PM MST / 9:30 PM EST: Sweden vs. Slovakia

December 28, 2021

2:30 PM MST / 4:30 PM EST: Switzerland vs. United States

5:00 PM MST / 7:00 PM EST: Austria vs. Canada

December 29, 2021

12:00 PM MST / 2:00 PM EST: Finland vs. Czechia

2:30 PM MST / 4:30 PM EST: Slovakia vs. Russia

5:00 PM MST / 7:00 PM EST: Canada vs. Germany

7:30 PM MST / 9:30 PM EST: Sweden vs. United States

December 30, 2021

2:30 PM MST / 4:30 PM EST: Czechia vs. Austria

5:00 PM MST / 7:00 PM EST: Slovakia vs. Switzerland

December 31, 2021

12:00 PM MST / 2:00 PM EST: Germany vs. Austria

2:30 PM MST / 4:30 PM EST: Switzerland vs. Sweden

5:00 PM MST / 7:00 PM EST: Canada vs. Finland

7:30 PM MST / 9:30 PM EST: United States vs. Russia

Team United States and Canada Schedule and Standings

Date / Time (EST) Round Match Venue Results Sunday, December 26, 2021 @ 7 p.m. Preliminaries Canada vs Czechia Rogers Place CAN 6 – CZE 3 Sunday, December 26, 2021 @ 9:30 p.m. Preliminaries USA vs Slovakia Peavey Mart Centrium USA 3 – SVK 2 Tuesday, December 28, 2021 @ 4:30 p.m. Preliminaries USA vs Switzerland Peavey Mart Centrium Forfeit – COVID-19 Tuesday, December 28, 2021 @ 7 p.m. Preliminaries Canada vs Austria Rogers Place CAN 11 – AUT 2 Wednesday, December 29, 2021 @ 7 p.m. Preliminaries Canada vs Germany Rogers Place Wednesday, December 29, 2021 @ 9:30 p.m. Preliminaries USA vs Sweden Peavey Mart Centrium Friday, December 31, 2021 @ 7 p.m. Preliminaries Canada vs Finland Rogers Place Friday, December 31, 2021 @ 9:30 p.m. Preliminaries USA vs Russia Peavey Mart Centrium Sunday, January 2, 2022 @ 12 p.m. Relegation Round TBD Peavey Mart Centrium Monday, January 3, 2022 @ 12 p.m. Relegation Round TBD Peavey Mart Centrium Wednesday, January 5, 12 p.m. (IF NECESSARY Relegation Round TBD Peavey Mart Centrium Sunday, January 2, 2022 @ 2:30 p.m. Quarterfinals TBD Rogers Place Sunday, January 2, 2022 @5 p.m. Quarterfinals TBD Peavey Mart Centrium Sunday, January 2, 2022 @ 7:30 p.m. Quarterfinals TBD Rogers Place Sunday, January 2, 2022 @ 10 p.m. Quarterfinals TBD Peavey Mart Centrium Tuesday, January 4, 2022 @ 3 p.m. Semifinal TBD Rogers Place Tuesday, January 4, 2022 @ 7 p.m. Semifinal TBD Rogers Place Wednesday, January 5, 2022 @ 4 p.m. Bronze Medal Game Losing Team from Semifinal Rogers Place Wednesday, January 5, 2022 @ 10 p.m. Gold Medal Game Winning Team from Semifinal Rogers Place

The post How to watch the 2022 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship live stream in Canada and US appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to watch the 2022 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship live stream in Canada and US