After moving to Texas amidst the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo returns home to Las Vegas, Nevada this week for the 2021 edition of the championship event. Three former all-around NFR champions are in the field of 119 contestants competing over the next 10 days in seven different disciplines for their share of the more-than $10 million purse, with one rider leaving with the PRCA Gold Buckle. Las Vegas has hosted the event since 1984, with the exception of last year, and returns to its traditional site in the Thomas & Mack Center.

What: 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo When: Thursday, December 2 – Saturday, December 11, 2021, nightly @ 5:45p.m. – 8 p.m. EST

Thursday, December 2 – Saturday, December 11, 2021, nightly @ 5:45p.m. – 8 p.m. EST Where: Thomas & Mack Center – Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center – Las Vegas, Nevada TV Channel: Cowboy Channel

Cowboy Channel Live Stream: RodeoTV

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR 2021) Preview

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) hasn’t had a three-peat all-around champion since Trevor Brazile won five consecutive titles from 2011-2015. Currently ranked first in the world, Stetson Wright is a strong candidate to get it done, competing in both the bull riding and saddle bronc competitions. At 22 years old, Wright already has three world titles, and this season has set a new record with $320,482.48 in winnings.

A favorite to upset Wright’s run is Tuf Cooper, a former all-around champion himself. Cooper’s specialty is roping, competing in steer roping and tie-down roping, which helped him to the 2017 all-around championship title. He is currently ranked fifth in the world with $121,560.20 in winnings this season. Nogueira, the current top team-roping world leader for heelers, is also a former all-around champion participating in Las Vegas, though he no longer competes in multiple events.

Per the PRCA, an all-around champion is the “cowboy who wins the most prize money in a year while competing in at least two events, earning a minimum of $3,000 in each event.” Wright has a strong lead over Cooper at the moment, not to mention the third-ranked all-around cowboy Clay Smith, who is nearly $200,000 behind with $126,359.98 this year. With all of the money available at the NFR, an upset is still possible.

How to Watch the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

The Cowboy channel is a new partner of the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and provides the television broadcast of the event.



Perfect Ways to Watch the NFR 2021 in Canada



2021 NFR Schedule

1 – Thursday Dec. 2 | 5:45 p.m. | Pendleton Whisky

2 – Friday Dec. 3 | 5:45 p.m. | Coors

3 – Saturday Dec. 4 | 5:45 p.m. | Hesston by Massey Ferguson

4 – Sunday Dec. 5 | 5:45 p.m. |Polaris

5 – Monday Dec. 6 | 5:45 p.m |. Montana Silversmiths

6 – Tuesday Dec. 7 | 5:45 p.m. | Resistol

7 – Wednesday Dec. 8 | 5:45 p.m | Pendleton Whisky

8 – Thursday Dec. 9 | 5:45 p.m. | Durango Boots

9 – Friday Dec. 10 | 5:45 p.m. | RAM Rodeo

10 – Saturday Dec. 11 | 5:45 p.m. | Wrangler

