For the fourth time in the last five seasons, South Dakota State has made it to the 2021 FCS Semi-final. The Jackrabbits are back in the national spotlight, with just a win away from the trip to Frisco as their reward. They clinched the title last year when they beat Delaware 33-3 and had home-field advantage throughout Playoffs. There’s a chance for the Montana State Rabbits to get back into the championship game, completing their unfinished business.

SD State vs. Montana St. Game Details



What: FCS Playoffs Semifinal 2021

FCS Playoffs Semifinal 2021 Who : SDSU vs Montana State

: SDSU vs Montana State When: Friday, December 18, 2021, @ 2:00 p.m. EST

Friday, December 18, 2021, @ 2:00 p.m. EST Where: Bobcat Stadium, Bozeman, Mont

Bobcat Stadium, Bozeman, Mont TV Broadcast: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: GamePass

South Dakota vs. Montana State Game preview



South Dakota State is coming with a record of 11-3. The Jackrabbits have averaged 37.5 points per match in the season and 337.8 yards of offense, led by quarterback C. Oladokun, who threw for 2849 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions. They have a balanced attack on offense with six players who have rushed for more than 200 yards, while their defense has been stingy, allowing opponents an average of only 18.8 points.

The Jackrabbits will be looking to senior RB P.Strong Jr for big plays. This year, he has thrown for 1579 yards and 17 touchdowns. On Defense, the Jackrabbits are led by I Stalbird with 9 Tackles.

Montana State is coming with a record of 11-4. The Bobcats have averaged 29.9 points per game this season with a balanced attack with five players and around 400 rushing yards.

On the other hand, quarterback M.Mckay has thrown for 2,021 yards and 17 touchdowns. Their Defense allows opponents an average of 13.2 points.

On defense, the Bobcats are anchored by T Anderson, who leads the team with 11 tackles. The Jackrabbits have been the dominant force in FCS football, but it will be a tough test for them in the Bobcat Stadium.

Ways to watch South Dakota State vs Montana State FCS Playoffs game



The 2021 NCAA FCS Football Playoff semifinal game between the South Dakota University vs Montana State University will air on ESPN2. Unfortunately, ESPN2 is only available with a qualifying television package, and may not be available everywhere. In this case, we recommend you check out GamePass.

GamePass brings you the biggest sporting events from around the world in high-quality HD without the need for a VPN. Without a contract or subscription, keep up with the events you want without wasting your money on forgotten trials or channel packages you don’t want. Simply pay for the events you want to watch, and GamePass has you covered. This weekend, watch the semifinal game between the JSDSU football vs Montana football for just $9.99

How to watch FCS Playoffs Semifinal: NDSU football vs Montana Live Stream for free?

If recording games to view later is important to you, one service worth checking out is FuboTV. In addition to having the ESPN, ESPN2 and major sports channels of College Football and live local channels, FuboTV provides customers with 250 hours of cloud DVR storage. You will able to watch free 7 day trail with fuboTV after that you have pay $64 monthly.

The Bottom Line

It’s definitely going to be an exciting matchup as the South Dakota State Jackrabbits take on the Montana State Bobcats in the semifinals of the NCAA Division I Football Championship!

The Bobcats come in as 8.5-point favorites, but don’t count out the Jackrabbits because they have a talented quarterback in C.oladokun. And not only this, we can’t take their solid defense for granted.

The post How to watch South Dakota State vs Montana State Live Stream for FCS Playoffs Semifinal appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to watch South Dakota State vs Montana State Live Stream for FCS Playoffs Semifinal