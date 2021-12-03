The Santa Clara Broncos failed to earn a ranked seed in the 2021 NCAA Womens’ College Cup. Last weekend, however, they proved that they are still among the best teams in the nation, by defeating the top seed in their bracket, the Duke Blue Devils. With the victory, the Broncos are now back in the semifinals as they play in front of a home crowd at Stevens Stadium in Santa Clara this weekend. Their title defense continues against the fourth-seed BYU Cougars this Saturday.

What: Santa Clara Broncos vs (4) BYU Cougars

When: Friday, December 3, 2021, @ 9:30 p.m. EST

Where: Stevens Stadium – Santa Clara, California

TV Broadcast: ESPNU

Live Stream: GamePass

Santa Clara Broncos vs BYU Cougars 2021 NCAA College Cup Preview

After going into the halftime period with a 2-0 lead, the Broncos had to be feeling pretty good. The game wasn’t over, however, and the Blue Devils made an attempt to come back when Olivia Migli scored Duke’s first goal at the 61’ mark. Santa Clara survived five shots against their goal in the final 28 minutes as Duke pressed and pressed in desperation.

In the end, the Broncos were victorious and punched their ticket to the semifinal once again. Top-seeded Duke was the second seeded opponent that Santa Clara had to face in the tournament after surviving third-seeded Georgetown earlier on. If they are to make it to the College Cup Final once again, they’ll have to get through a four-seed in the semifinals against BYU.

The Cougars know what it is like themselves to take down a top seed after eliminating Virginia in the third round, 1-0. In the quarterfinal, they defeated un-seeded South Carolina 4-1 last weekend, scoring the first goals against the Gamecocks in the tournament. The offensive onslaught started early when Makaylie Moore found the net within the first three minutes of the match. She and Mikayla Colohan provided all of the points for the Cougars, scoring two goals each, once in each half.

If BYU can advance on Friday, they’ll play next in the program’s first NCAA Women’s College Cup. To do so, they first have to take on Santa Clara, a program that is 2-1 in Women’s College Cup appearances. The pressure will be on, and with the playoffs taking place in Santa Clara, the crowd may play a factor in this one.

How to Watch Santa Clara vs BYU NCAA College Cup



Friday’s semifinal match between BYU vs Santa Clara live stream in the 2021 NCAA Women’s Soccer College Cup will be broadcast on ESPNU. Unfortunately, the channel is only available with qualifying television packages, and may not be available where you are. In this case, we recommend that you check out GamePass.

GamePass is a non-contract, non-subscription service that brings you many of the biggest sporting events in the world, without needing a VPN. Simply pay for the events that you want to watch, without carrying an expensive television package, or paying for forgotten service trials. Today, you can watch the 2021 NCAA Women’s College Cup semifinal between Santa Clara vs BYU Live Stream with bonus another playoffs match FSU vs Rutgers by paying only $9.99

