The 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is officially halfway over, following Monday night’s action in the arena. As the pressure dials up for the performers to put up their best scores and times, a number of favorites are starting to stack up great outings, while the others look to grab the rounds they can. Round 6 of the 10-round event will be one you don’t want to miss, whether in person or watching on a screen. The 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo continues Tuesday evening inside the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

What: 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo When: Monday, December 6, 2021, @ 5:45p.m. – 8 p.m. EST

Monday, December 6, 2021, @ 5:45p.m. – 8 p.m. EST Where: Thomas & Mack Center – Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center – Las Vegas, Nevada TV Channel: Cowboy Channel

Cowboy Channel Stream Anywhere: RodeoTV

2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo – Round 6 Preview

Kaycee Feild made history on Monday night when he became the winner of the most bareback riding round wins at the NFR, clinching number 26. The record-setting feat was made even sweeter when the night ended, as the win helped Feild pass the average leader at the NFR, Jess Pope, to claim the top spot. It has been a tight competition between Pope and Feild. Pope had briefly passed Feild in the world rankings with back-to-back wins early at the NFR. Feild now has a strong lead of nearly $40,000, after Feild’s win and Pope finished in a tie for sixth place.

The bull riding competition from Monday has yet to be officially concluded, as one rider has yet to go.

“The Round 5 of bull riding was not completed because Shane Proctor is being evaluated Tuesday morning to see if he can attempt to make a re-ride during the Round 6 performance,” the NFR said Monday night.

Even if Proctor can make his run, the headline may still not be his. On Monday night, all-around leader Stetson Wright collected what should be his first win at this year’s finals. He recorded a 94.5-point ride that currently leads the round. If Wright does maintain the victory, it will help him extend his sizeable lead in the all-around standings.

How to Watch the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

The Cowboy channel is a new partner of the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and provides the television broadcast of the event. Unfortunately, depending on where you are, accessing the channel may be difficult. In this case, we recommend you check out RodeoTV

RodeoTV brings you the biggest sporting events from around the world, without the need for a VPN. Simply pay for the content you want to watch, without wasting money on channel packages you don’t want, or forgetting to cancel a service trial. With RodeoTV you can watch all 10 days of the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo for just $9.99

2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Leaders and Round Winners

Event Bareback Riding Steer Wrestling Team Roping Saddle Bronc Riding Tie-Down Roping Barrel Racing Bull Riding All-Around Leaders*** Round 1 Winner Jess Pope Dirk Tavenner & Riley Duvall (TIE) Tyler Wade / Trey Yates Zeke Thurston & Chase Brooks (TIE) Shane Hanchey** Cheyenne Wimberley & Amanda Welsh (TIE) J.B. Mauney & Ky Hamilton (Tie) 1) Stetson Wright ($373,140) Round 2 Winner Jess Pope Dirk Tavenner Derrick Begay / Brady Minor Brody Cress Shad Mayfield Dona Kay Rule Parker Breding 2) Caleb Smidt ($187,176) Round 3 Winner Kaycee Feild** Tristan Martin Rhen Richard / Jeremy Butler Tegan Smith Caleb Smidt Stevi Hillman Creek Young 3) Clay Smith ($179,468) Round 4 Winner Kaycee Feild** & R.C. Landingham Will Lummus & Riley Duvall (TIE) Kaleb Driggers** / Junior Nogueira** Wade Sundell Shad Mayfield Wenda Johnson Dustin Donovan Boquet & Parker Breding (TIE) 4) Tuf Case Cooper ($168,572) Round 5 Winner Kaycee Feild** Tyler Pearson Coleman Proctor / Logan Medlin Ryder Wright Marty Yates Emily Miller-Beisel [PENDING OFFICIAL RESULTS – 12/7/10:42 EST] 5) Paden Bray ($166,479) Round 6 Winner TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD 6) Rhen Richard ($141,231) Round 7 Winner TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD 7) Taylor Santos ($132,787) Round 8 Winner TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD 8) Josh Frost ($102,050) Round 9 Winner TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD 9) Marty Yates ($87,744) Round 10 Winner TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD 10) Landon McClaugherty ($68,842) Current Average Leaders (Pts) Kaycee Feild** (439.5) Tristan Martin & Riley Duvall (20.9 sec) Andrew Ward / Buddy Hawkins II (28.8 sec) Brody Cress (435.5) Caleb Smidt (40.7 sec) Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi (68.82 sec) Parker Breding (344) ***[PENDING OFFICIAL RESULTS – 12/7/10:42 EST] (** denotes World Leader)

2021 Junior Rodeo World Finals Schedule

While the National Finals Rodeo competition is taking place in Las Vegas, the Junior World Finals are also underway in Sin City. Featuring the talent of tomorrow, each competition event will take place over two to three days. Check out the programming schedule below.

Competition Event Competition Dates Event Finals Bareback / Saddle Bronc Riding December 2 – 5 @ 2 p.m. EST December 6 @ 2:30 p.m. EST Bull Riding December 2 – 5 @ 11 a.m. EST December 6 @ 11 a.m. EST Breakaway Roping (Boys and Girls 10 and Under) December 7 @ 3:45 p.m. EST December 11 @ 4 p.m. EST Pole Bending December 7 – 10 @ 10:30 a.m. EST December 11 @ 10:30 a.m. EST Barrel Racing (Ages 12-17) December 7 and December 9 @ 10:30 a.m. EST December 11 @ 10:30 a.m. EST Breakaway Roping (Girls 15 and Under) December 8 @ 3:45 p.m. EST December 11 @ 4 p.m. EST Barrel Racing (Ages 11 and Under) December 8 and December 10 @ 10:30 a.m. EST December 11 @ 1 p.m. EST Steer Wrestling December 7 – 10 @ 1:30 p.m. EST December 11 @ 2:30 p.m. EST Team Roping December 7 – 10 @ 2:30 p.m. EST December 11 @ 4 p.m. EST Tie-Down Roping (12 and Under) December 8 @ 5:15 p.m. EST December 11 @ 5:30 p.m. EST Breakaway Roping (Girls 19 and Under) December 9 @ 4 p.m. EST December 11 @ 4 p.m. EST Tie-Down Roping (15 and Under) December 9 @ 4:30 p.m. EST December 11 @ 5:30 p.m. EST Tie-Down Roping (19 and Under) December 10 @ 3:45 p.m. EST December 11 @ 5:30 p.m. EST

The post How to Watch Round 6 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo and Round 5 Recap appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to Watch Round 6 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo and Round 5 Recap