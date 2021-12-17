The second semifinal game will be a must-watch matchup between No. 10 Nebraska vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Panthers locked up their first top-4 seed in program history and could turn the National Championship Game into an ACC affair by possibly playing. Likewise, the Nebraska Cornhuskers could turn the title game into a Big Ten affair if they end up playing Wisconsin. History is on the Cornhusker’s side as they’re the only ones of the four remaining teams to have won a national title, which they’ve done 5 times.

Pitt vs. Nebraska Game Info



Date/Time: Dec 16, 7 pm EST

Arena: Nationwide Arena, Columbus OH

Coverage: ESPN

Live Stream: GamePass

Pitt Volleyball vs Nebraska National Semifinals Preview



This team is on fire with their hitting average at .286, opponent’s batting average at .187, 14.3 kills per set, 2.4 blocks per set, and 13.2 digs per set, respectively!

So with 14.3 kills per set, 2.4 blocks per set, 13 digs per set, and 179 aces, Pittsburgh is looking to book its spots in the finals.

The Pittsburgh Panthers are led by Leketor Member-Meneh, who has 3.22 kills per set, while Lexis Akeo leads the team in assists with 5.13 assists per set, and Ashley Browskes leads the team in digs with 3.03 digs per set.

With their undefeated streak and dominating statistics, Pittsburgh wants to make it to the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Finals.

Meanwhile, Nebraska is the 10th seed in the tournament with an impressive 27-7. It will be their first time competing in the semi-final round of the NCAA tournament.

So far Nebraska has had a good season, defeating Texas 3-1 in the regional final to advance.

The Huskers have an average of .225 hitting percentage, which is much lower than their rival’s, which is around .144.

They are scoring 13.9 kills per set and 2.5 blocks per set while giving up 17.1 digs per set with 171 aces and 226 service errors for the season.

Believe it or not, Nebraska’s volleyball is on fire. With Madi Kubik leading the team with 3.49 kills per set, Nicklin Hames dishing out 10.17 assists per set, and Lexi Rodriguez cleaning up at 4.45 digs per set. Undoubtedly, this struggling program has turned into a powerhouse.

The Cornhuskers are undefeated at home but have struggled away from their fans. They will need to find a way to maintain composure and stay focused to book a spot in Division I Women’s Volleyball Finals.

How to Watch the Pitt vs Nebraska NCAA Women’s Volleyball

The Division Women’s Volleyball Semifinal will be telecast live on ESPN, but this may be limited depending on your location. To watch the game, you can sign up on GamepassTV. GamePassTV is an online streaming service that offers live streaming of various sports without a VPN.

You can pay for the sport you want to watch without subscribing to expensive sports television packages. Just by spending $9.99, you can have all the fun of Friday Night Volleyball.

The Bottom Line

The Division I Women’s Volleyball Semifinal will be a great match between the top seed Pittsburgh and the 10th seed Nebraska.

It will be Nebraska’s first time competing in this round of the NCAA tournament, but they have been playing well all season long and are ready to take on any team that stands in their way.

