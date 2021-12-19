This Saturday night was supposed to be the first time that Jake Paul, the YouTube influencer turned boxer, fought a real boxing opponent in Tommy Fury. As the fates would have it, the sport’s purists will have to wait a bit longer for Paul (4-0-0) to face true competition as he works to establish his reputation in the ring. Instead, the Showtime PPV event will be Paul vs Woodley 2. Tyron Woodley (0-1-0) stepped up to fill the vacant spot in the headline left by Fury, creating the rematch.

Paul vs Woodley II Fight Info

What: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 When: Saturday, December 18, 2021, @ 9 p.m. EST

Saturday, December 18, 2021, @ 9 p.m. EST Where: Amalie Arena – Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena – Tampa, Florida TV Broadcast: Showtime PPV

The fight, scheduled for eight rounds, is the finale of the four-fight card at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Also on the card is once again Amanda Serrano (41-1-1) making an appearance. Former NBA player Deron Williams and former NFL player Frank Gore will make their debuts in an exhibition match as well.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley II Main Event Preview

“It’s not about how long you’ve been doing something,” Paul told Showtime ahead of Paul vs Woodley 2, “It’s about how right you have been doing it.”

Regarding Saturday’s main event, neither fighter has been boxing a particularly long time, and how “right” each of them has been doing it is up for debate. The statement actually came regarding Paul’s selection of opponents, which allegedly no longer includes Fury (7-0-0, 4 KO), the younger brother of heavyweight WBC champion Tyson Fury, but rather Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, as Paul only wants the best opponents. Paul believes that he can provide a better challenge than Alvarez’s recent opponents, as well as a better headline. The only flaw in this is Paul’s agreement to fight Woodley again.

Saturday will be the second consecutive match between Woodley and Paul after the two were featured on Showtime back in August. Inside the Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio, the former UFC and wrestling champion, Woodley, went the distance with Paul, who won by split decision. It was Woodley’s boxing debut at 39 years old after his MMA contract wasn’t renewed by the UFC in the spring. Immediately following the result, Woodley challenged Paul to a rematch while they were still standing in the ring. Paul, 24, agreed to take the fight if his challenger would get a tattoo of “I love Jake Paul”. In the aftermath, Woodley shared pictures of the said tattoo on his finger on social media, which has allegedly completely faded already.

How to watch Paul vs Woodley II Boxing in the US

Paul vs Woodley 2 is the second fight for Paul under his contract with Showtime in the United States and the fight cost is $59.99, and will once again be a pay-per-view. So, viewers can order the fight here.

How to watch Woodley vs Paul 2 fight: live stream PPV in Canada



Unfortunately Showtime will not available in Canada. But not to be worry, the fans are able to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 Live stream through FITE,TV with pricing at CAD$59.99. It's also available on the TSN only under-card fight.



Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 Fight Card / Odds*

*Odds from DraftKings are subject to change.

Weight Class Favorite (Odds) Opponent (Odds) Rounds Cruiserweight Jake Paul (-250) Tyron Woodley (+200) 8 Rounds Women’s Lightweight Amanda Serrano (-2500) Miriam Gutierrez (+1000) 10 Rounds Heavyweight Deron Williams (N/A) Frank Gore (N/A) 4 Rounds Junior Welterweight Liam Paro (-125) Yomar Alamo (+125) 10 Rounds

