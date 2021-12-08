There’s a lot of time before Sunday comes around, but for those competing in the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, there are just four more chances to work their way up in the standings or protect their lead. Some performers are starting to get hot at the right moment, while others are losing grip on their world ranking. The 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo continues on Wednesday, December 8 on the campus of the University of Las Vegas inside the Thomas & Mack Center.

2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo – Round 7 Preview

With the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo officially on the home stretch, the race for the RAM Top Gun Award is officially underway. Awarded to “the one contestant who wins the most money in any single event at the Wrangler NFR”, it comes with a 3500 Ram Heavy Duty Longhorn Laramie truck, as well as a branded buckle and firearm.

To anyone following this year’s NFR, it should come as no surprise that Jess Pope and Kaycee Feild, two bareback riders, are currently atop the standings. Each of them has picked up two round-wins in Las Vegas already, while Feild tied with R.C. Landingham for the lead in Round 4. Steer-wrestler Dirk Tavenner joins Feild and Pope as the first three competitors to break the $100,000 threshold this year.

One of the stories of Tuesday night was the performance of Ryder Wright and his family in saddle bronc riding. While Ryder took the Round 6 victory with 89.5 points, his younger brother Stetson added another $21,336 to his world-leading earnings this year. Their uncle, Spencer Wright, picked up 87.5 points to keep him in third place in the average leaders’ standings at the NFR. Marking Ryder’s second consecutive win, the performance helped top Steton as the best in the event’s world standings.

The Cowboy channel is a new partner of the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, and provides the television broadcast of the event. Unfortunately, depending on where you are, accessing the channel may be difficult. In this case, we recommend you check out RODEOTV

RodeoTV brings you the biggest sporting events from around the world, without the need for a VPN. Simply pay for the content you want to watch, without wasting money on channel packages you don’t want, or forgetting to cancel a service trial. With RodeoTV you can watch all 10 days of the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo via RodeoTV

2021 National Finals Rodeo Round Winners

Event Bareback Riding Steer Wrestling Team Roping Saddle Bronc Riding Tie-Down Roping Barrel Racing Bull Riding All-Around Leaders Top Gun Standings Round 1 Winner Jess Pope Dirk Tavenner & Riley Duvall (TIE) Tyler Wade / Trey Yates Zeke Thurston & Chase Brooks (TIE) Shane Hanchey Cheyenne Wimberley & Amanda Welsh (TIE) J.B. Mauney & Ky Hamilton (Tie) 1) Stetson Wright ($444,197) 1) Kaycee Feild ($104,272) Round 2 Winner Jess Pope Dirk Tavenner Derrick Begay / Brady Minor Brody Cress Shad Mayfield Dona Kay Rule Parker Breding 2) Caleb Smidt ($212,866) 2) Jess Pope ($102,893) Round 3 Winner Kaycee Feild** Tristan Martin Rhen Richard / Jeremy Butler Tegan Smith Caleb Smidt** Stevi Hillman Creek Young 3) Clay Smith ($179,468) 3) Dirk Tavenner ($101,877) Round 4 Winner Kaycee Feild** & R.C. Landingham Will Lummus & Riley Duvall (TIE) Kaleb Driggers** / Junior Nogueira** Wade Sundell Shad Mayfield Wenda Johnson Dustin Donovan Boquet & Parker Breding (TIE) 4) Paden Bray ($177,801) 4) Caleb Smidt ($90,555) Round 5 Winner Kaycee Feild** Tyler Pearson Coleman Proctor / Logan Medlin Ryder Wright** Marty Yates Emily Miller-Beisel [PENDING OFFICIAL RESULTS – 12/7/10:42 EST] 5) Tuf Case Cooper ($174,233) 5) Ryder Wright (84,459) Round 6 Winner Orin Larsen Dirk Tavenner Coy Rahlmann / Douglas Rich Ryder Wright** Cory Solomon Ivy Saebens Creek Young 6) Rhen Richard ($173,889) 6) Parker Breding ($81,629) Round 7 Winner TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD 7) Josh Frost ($134,708) 7) Jeremy Buhler ($80,976) Round 8 Winner TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD 8) Taylor Santos ($132,787) 8) Rhen Richard ($80,976) Round 9 Winner TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD 9) Marty Yates ($128,547) 9) Zeke Thurston ($78,146) Round 10 Winner TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD 10) Landon McClaugherty ($68,842) 10) Riley Duvall ($74,444) Current Average Leaders (Pts) Jess Pope (526.5) Tristan Martin (25.8 sec) Andrew Ward / Buddy Hawkins II (33.6 sec) Brody Cress (519) Caleb Smidt** (48.4 sec) Jordon Briggs (68.82 sec) Parker Breding (425.5) (** denotes World Leader)

2021 Junior Rodeo World Finals Schedule

While the National Finals Rodeo competition is taking place in Las Vegas, the Junior World Finals are also underway in Sin City. Featuring the talent of tomorrow, each competition event will take place over two to three days. Check out the programming schedule below.

Competition Event Competition Dates Event Finals Bareback / Saddle Bronc Riding December 2 – 5 @ 2 p.m. EST December 6 @ 2:30 p.m. EST Bull Riding December 2 – 5 @ 11 a.m. EST December 6 @ 11 a.m. EST Breakaway Roping (Boys and Girls 10 and Under) December 7 @ 3:45 p.m. EST December 11 @ 4 p.m. EST Pole Bending December 7 – 10 @ 10:30 a.m. EST December 11 @ 10:30 a.m. EST Barrel Racing (Ages 12-17) December 7 and December 9 @ 10:30 a.m. EST December 11 @ 10:30 a.m. EST Breakaway Roping (Girls 15 and Under) December 8 @ 3:45 p.m. EST December 11 @ 4 p.m. EST Barrel Racing (Ages 11 and Under) December 8 and December 10 @ 10:30 a.m. EST December 11 @ 1 p.m. EST Steer Wrestling December 7 – 10 @ 1:30 p.m. EST December 11 @ 2:30 p.m. EST Team Roping December 7 – 10 @ 2:30 p.m. EST December 11 @ 4 p.m. EST Tie-Down Roping (12 and Under) December 8 @ 5:15 p.m. EST December 11 @ 5:30 p.m. EST Breakaway Roping (Girls 19 and Under) December 9 @ 4 p.m. EST December 11 @ 4 p.m. EST Tie-Down Roping (15 and Under) December 9 @ 4:30 p.m. EST December 11 @ 5:30 p.m. EST Tie-Down Roping (19 and Under) December 10 @ 3:45 p.m. EST December 11 @ 5:30 p.m. EST

