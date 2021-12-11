Christmas is coming early for boxing fans this Saturday, December 11, 2021, on ESPN Pay-Per-View as Top Rank has put together a stellar fight card for Madison Square Garden. Headlining the event is Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko, a former three-belt champion in the lightweight division, as he takes on former world champion Richard “RC” Commey in a 12-round bout. The lightweight battle between two of the top-10 boxers globally in the division will likely have title implications in the coming year. Let’s unwrap the action.

Lomachenko vs. Commey TV Channel, Stream Info

What: Lomachenko vs Commey 2021

Lomachenko vs Commey 2021 When: Saturday, December 11, 2021, @ 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST

Saturday, December 11, 2021, @ 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST Where: Madison Square Garden – New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden – New York City, New York TV Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV Live Stream Anuwhere: FITEPASS PPV

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey Full Fight Preview

Lomachenko (15-2-0, 11 KO) has been building himself back up since his 2020 loss to an undefeated Teofimo Lopez, losing his WBA, IBA, and WBO titles in the process. He returned to Las Vegas this June where he knocked out Masayoshi Nakatani. Now he looks to bolster his climb against Commey (30-3-0, 27 KO), a former world champion himself.

Commey is on the rebound himself, with his bout against Lomachenko also just his second since losing the IBF title to the aforementioned Lopez at MSG in 2019. This year, Commey knocked out Jackson Martinez back in February, adding another KO to his impressive resume. Commey is currently the seventh-ranked lightweight in the world, representing his birth-nation of Ghana.

The evening on Saturday is more than just the main event, as rising stars Xander Zayas and Nico Ali Walsh will take to the ring in their own respective bouts. Zayas (11-0-0, 8 KO) is a fast-rising talent in the super welterweight division, and top of the class in Puerto Rico. Just 19 years old, Zayas has mowed through his competition, and now takes on a one-loss Alessio Mastronunzio that has relied more on points as of late than anything.

Ali Walsh (2-0-0, 2 KO), the grandson of the legendary Muhammad Ali, will take on another young undefeated boxer in Reyes Sanchez (6-0-0) after knocking out his first two opponents. Both Zayas and Ali Walsh recently fought on the same card back in October as well, presenting as two of Top Rank’s developing talents.

How to watch TOP Rank PPV: Lomachenko vs Commey Boxing from anywhere

The TGop Rank Boxing promoting the fight and ESPN+ will carrying the pay-per-view event on official coverage on. Unfortunately, depending on where you are, the fights may not be accessible. In this case, we recommend that you check out FightPass.

FightPass will have the entire fight card for Lomachenko vs Commey for just $19.99. A non-contract, non-subscription platform, FightPass brings you the biggest events in combat sports from around the world. With no need for a VPN, simply pay for the events that you want to watch; No more wasting money on forgotten service trials or channel packages you don’t want.

Lomachenko vs Commey Fight Card

Weight Division Favorite (Odds) Opponent (Odds) Rounds Lightweight Vasiliy Lomachenko (-900) Richard Commey (+600) 12 Rounds Heavyweight Jared Anderson (-2500) Oleksandr Teslenko (+1000) 8 Rounds Lightweight Keyshawn Davis (-2500) Jose Zaragoza (+1000) 6 Rounds Middleweight Nico Ali Walsh (-1800) Reyes Sanchez (+900) 4 Rounds Super Welterweight Xander Zayas (-3000) Alessio Mastronunzio (+1100) 6 Rounds Welterweight Pablo Valdez Julio Cesar Sanchez 6 Rounds Welterweight Kelvin Davis Ryan Schwartzberg 4 Rounds Junior Welterweight John Bauza Michael Williams Jr. 8 Rounds Featherweight James Wilkins Juan Tapia 8 Rounds Light Heaveyweight Joe Ward Britton Norwood 6 Rounds

The post How to Watch Lomachenko vs Commey online– Preview, Rounds, Odds, LIve Stream Info, Fight Card appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to Watch Lomachenko vs Commey online– Preview, Rounds, Odds, LIve Stream Info, Fight Card