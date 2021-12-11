Vasyl Lomachenko is looking to make the most of his return against Richard Commey on December 11th. It will be a fight for survival. With the current lightweight title ride between these two former champions, this match-up has become an all-out war for those who deserve it more. Boxing fans should not miss out on what promises to be a thrilling battle as they watch history unfold in front of them.

HOW TO WATCH LOMACENKO VS COMMEY FIGHT

What: Lomachenko vs Commey 2021

Lomachenko vs Commey 2021 When: Saturday, December 11, 2021, @ 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST

Saturday, December 11, 2021, @ 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST Where: Madison Square Garden – New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden – New York City, New York TV Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV Live Stream Anuwhere: FITEPASS PPV

Top Rank has been one of boxing’s most successful promotional companies for the past fifty years. They have promoted many Hall of Fame boxers in their illustrious careers, including Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Riddick Bowe, Roberto Duran, and Sugar Ray Leonard.

Loma vs Commey – What’s Cooking Under the Hood?

This coming December 11th, Vasyl Lomachenko takes on Richard Commey for the vacant lightweight world title. Lomachenko is on the verge of another opportunity to set up a clash with Kambosos and reach boxing’s summit again. But before he can get there, he will have to face Richard Commey (30-3, 27 Kos) in a highly anticipated lightweight fight.

Lomachenko has been unable to land the title bout against Lopez that would enable him for this rematch, but instead faced Masayoshi Nakatani in June and won by TKO in the ninth round.

If Lomachenko wins convincingly over Commey, it could position him as one of few fighters who can challenge Kambosos for his belts at lightweight. Richard Commey is no slouch either. He is coming into this fight with a record of 30-3 and has previously held the IBF lightweight world title.

Commey is still one of the feared fighters in boxing’s lighter divisions. After all, he also possesses two knockout victories over Robert Easter Jr and Denis Shafikov.

With all due respect to Isa Chaniev, we can say that Commey had him outclassed from start to finish before knocking him out late in their fight for the IBF title.

How to watch Lomachenko vs Commey Fight in the US

The Top Rank Boxing promoting the fight and ESPN+ will carrying the pay-per-view event on official coverage on. Unfortunately, depending on where you are, the fights may not be accessible. In this case, we recommend that you check out FightPass.

FightPass will have the entire fight card for Lomachenko vs Commey for just $9.99. A non-contract, non-subscription platform, FightPass brings you the biggest events in combat sports from around the world.

How to watch Lomachenko vs Commey live stream in Canada

TSN is all you need to watch Lomachenko vs Commey. You can add TSN to your package if you don’t have it already, and TSN2 has the Lomachenko vs Commey fight.

Unfortunately, main card will not available in TSN or TSN 2 in Canada and the fights may not be accessible. In this case, we recommend that you check out FightPass. With no need for a VPN, simply pay for the events that you want to watch; No more wasting money on forgotten service trials or channel packages you don’t want.

What are the Betting Odds & Favorites?

Vasyl Lomachenko is the clear favorite going into this bout, with odds of -1200 on him for the victory. And if we talk about Richard Commey, it looks like he is listed at +650 to win.

Lomachenko is looking to make a statement and get one step closer to a rematch with Kambosos, while Commey is looking to re-establish himself as one of the top lightweights in the world.

Lomachenko vs Commey card

Here is the full card, but nobody’s breaking down which undercard fights will be on the ESPN feed and which will be on the ESPN+ feed, which seems to start earlier at 5:30 p.m. ET.