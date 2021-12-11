The 2021 Heisman Trophy is almost here, and fans are eager to see who will take home the 87th edition of this prestigious award.

There are a few top contenders this year, so it should be an exciting race. Therefore, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Heisman Trophy, including start time, wards, odds, etc.

Event Details

Match Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Match Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium Stream Anywhere: Awardspass

The Heisman Memorial Trophy is a college football award given annually to the player considered as the best in the NCAA.

The trophy is named after a former player and coach at Georgia Tech and Clemson, known as John Heimans. The award was established by the Downtown Athletic Club in 1935, which is currently given to the most outstanding player in college football.

The player with a majority vote from the American Football Coaches Association members is generally given the award. Since 1935, the trophy has been awarded each year.

The Heisman trophy is one of the few awards that did not become defunct in college football after NCAA sports were divided into divisions.

When is the Heisman Trophy 2021?

The Heisman trophy ceremony will begin on Saturday, December 11, 2020.

At What Time Will the Heisman Trophy start?

The live show will start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Where & How to Watch the Heisman Trophy Ceremony 2021?

It will be broadcast live on ESPN. It will also be available to stream online through WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app. As well you can watch the awrds show on Awardspass from anywhere without cable connection and providers.

Finalist and Favourites for the Heisman Trophy 2021

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud were announced Monday as finalists for the Heisman trophy. These four players will compete against each other this weekend in New York City to get college football’s most prestigious award!

There was no clear-cut front runner in this year’s Heisman race for much of the season. At different points during the campaign and with some standout performances by players like Spencer Rattler or Kenneth Walker taking place right up until game time.

But When Bryce Young won the SEC championship game and led Alabama to a hard-fought victory, his odds to win the Heisman shot up.

Bryce had a fantastic season throwing 4,322 yards and having 46 touchdowns against just four interceptions. In fact, Aidan Hutchinson is also considered a top contender.

The defensive end is one of the most dominant players in college football, earning him the No. 2 spot on Sports Illustrated’s most recent list of Heisman candidates. He leads Michigan with 12 sacks and 23 tackles for loss, which are good enough for eighth in the country.

CJ Stroud from Ohio State had a great end of the season too. By throwing more than 3500 yards and having 40+ touchdowns, he is a dark horse among all the four contenders.

Kenny Pickett had an impressive season for Pittsburgh by throwing 2.898 and 27 touchdowns to the Panthers ACC Championship Game.

What Are the Odds for Heisman Trophy 2021?

It’s not surprising that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the runaway favorite for this year’s Heisman Trophy.

The race continues with other talented players such as Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud vying hard for 1st position.

The top betting contenders for the 2021 Heisman trophy are:

Bryce Young: -3000

Aiden Hutchinson: +2000

Kenny Pickett: +2500

CJ Stroud: +3000

Heisman Trophy Past Winners List

Over the years, many college players have won the Heisman Trophy, and we can expect a similar event in 2021. The award has been given to players from every major conference and league, and that trend tends to continue this year.

Some of the players who won Heisman trophy in the past are:

2020: DeVonta Smith WR (Alabama)

2019: Joe Burrow QB (LSU)

2018: Kyler Murray QB (Oklahoma)

2017: Baker Mayfield QB (Oklahoma)

2016: Lamar Jackson QB (Louisville)

2015: Derrick Henry RB (Alabama)

2014: Marcus Mariota QB (Oregon)

2013: Jameis Winston QB (Florida State)

2012: Johnny Manziel QB (Texas A&M)

2011: Robert Griffin III QB (Baylor)

The Bottom Line

So, it’s just a matter of time before we know who will win the Heisman Trophy. If you want to watch it live, then it’s only a day away, and you can also place your bets on any of these players to win.

As of now, the favorite to win is Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. But with so many talented and hardworking players in the running, we can expect a tight race until the end.

