In sports, teams can make statements through their performances. On Tuesday in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships, Team Canada made quite the statement with their 11-2 victory over Austria. What the offensive onslaught did was put the entire tournament on notice – the Canadians are going for gold. Their title pursuit continues against Germany on Wednesday, December 28, 2021, at 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Canada vs Germany World Juniors Game Info

What: IIHF World Junior Championships 2022

IIHF World Junior Championships 2022 When: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, @ 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST

Wednesday, December 29, 2021, @ 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST Where: Rogers Place – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Rogers Place – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada TV Broadcast: TSN

TSN Live Stream anywhere: MyHockeyPass

2022 IIHF World Juniors Championships- Germany vs Canada Hockey Preview

After two matches, Germany is 1-1 in the preliminaries and enters Wednesday’s contest against Canada coming off of a 2-1 overtime victory against Czechia on Monday. The Germans had taken a 1-0 lead early in the second period when Alexander Blank scored his first goal of the tournament. In extra minutes, Blank added another, scoring the decisive point at 61:20 to help Germany rebound in the standings. Hopefully for Germany, Blank and the offense can keep it rolling, as they’ll need all the goals they can muster against Canada.

Canada’s hero in their first match was Owen Power with a hat trick in his nation’s win over Czechia on Sunday. On Tuesday night, forward Connor Bedard took command of the evening, scoring four goals in the 11-2 routing of Austria. Bedard was one of seven to score for the tournament’s hosting team. With Team Canada firing on all cylinders and the future unclear for the United States, last year’s silver medalists should be strongly considered to win it all in 2022. First, of course, Canada has to take care of Germany to likely secure their place in the playoff.

Canada vs Germany World Juniors Live stream, Where to watch on TV tonight?



Wednesday’s match between Canada and Germany in the 2022 IIHF World Juniors Championships will be broadcast on TSN in Canada. Depending on where you are, the Canadian broadcast may not be accessible. In this case, we recommend you check out HockeyPass

HockeyPass brings you the biggest sporting events from around the world without the need for a VPN. With no contract or subscription necessary, simply pay for what you want to watch with MyHockeyPass. No more wasting your money on forgotten trials or channel packages you don’t want just to watch an event. You can watch the entire 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships live stream from anywhere without cable full tournament games in high-quality HD live with MyHockeyPass for just $9.99

X-Factor of Team Canada

Canadiens’ draft pick Guhle is definitely someone who will be asked to lead this Canadian team. He has been named Canada’s captain and will look to set the tone for the team. He had a very good tournament as a 18-year-old last year, and will be looking to take the next step this year and turn silver into gold.

Guhle will be helped by the addition of 2021 first overall pick Owen Power. The Buffalo Sabres prospect missed last year’s tournament when the University of Michigan did not allow him to attend Canada’s extended training camp. He is a rare player to win the senior World Championship before playing in the World Juniors, and he will have the opportunity to win both before playing a single NHL game. He has three goals and 20 assists in 18 NCAA games this season.

Team USA and Team Canada Schedule and Points



Date / Time (EST) Round Match Venue Results Sunday, December 26, 2021 @ 7 p.m. Preliminaries Canada vs Czechia Rogers Place CAN 6 – CZE 3 Sunday, December 26, 2021 @ 9:30 p.m. Preliminaries USA vs Slovakia Peavey Mart Centrium USA 3 – SVK 2 Tuesday, December 28, 2021 @ 4:30 p.m. Preliminaries USA vs Switzerland Peavey Mart Centrium Forfeit – COVID-19 Tuesday, December 28, 2021 @ 7 p.m. Preliminaries Canada vs Austria Rogers Place CAN 11 – AUT 2 Wednesday, December 29, 2021 @ 7 p.m. Preliminaries Canada vs Germany Rogers Place Wednesday, December 29, 2021 @ 9:30 p.m. Preliminaries USA vs Sweden Peavey Mart Centrium Friday, December 31, 2021 @ 7 p.m. Preliminaries Canada vs Finland Rogers Place Friday, December 31, 2021 @ 9:30 p.m. Preliminaries USA vs Russia Peavey Mart Centrium Sunday, January 2, 2022 @ 12 p.m. Relegation Round TBD Peavey Mart Centrium Monday, January 3, 2022 @ 12 p.m. Relegation Round TBD Peavey Mart Centrium Wednesday, January 5, 12 p.m. (IF NECESSARY Relegation Round TBD Peavey Mart Centrium Sunday, January 2, 2022 @ 2:30 p.m. Quarterfinals TBD Rogers Place Sunday, January 2, 2022 @5 p.m. Quarterfinals TBD Peavey Mart Centrium Sunday, January 2, 2022 @ 7:30 p.m. Quarterfinals TBD Rogers Place Sunday, January 2, 2022 @ 10 p.m. Quarterfinals TBD Peavey Mart Centrium Tuesday, January 4, 2022 @ 3 p.m. Semifinal TBD Rogers Place Tuesday, January 4, 2022 @ 7 p.m. Semifinal TBD Rogers Place Wednesday, January 5, 2022 @ 4 p.m. Bronze Medal Game Losing Team from Semifinal Rogers Place Wednesday, January 5, 2022 @ 10 p.m. Gold Medal Game Winning Team from Semifinal Rogers Place

The post How to Watch Germany vs Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Juniors Championships appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to Watch Germany vs Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Juniors Championships