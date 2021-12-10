The Washington Huskies (2) are making their first ever appearance in the College Cup tonight in North Carolina. If they want to punch their ticket to the championship game on December 10, they have the Georgetown Hoyas (3) standing in their way.

The Hoyas are the third time to get to the semifinal by way of a 1-1 draw, followed by a penalty kick win, while Washington was able to take care of Saint Louis in regulation 2-0.

Washington vs. Georgetown Match Details

What: 2021 College Cup Semifinals

When: Tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: WakeMed Soccer Park – Cary, North Carolina

Channel: ESPNU

Tonight’s match won’t be the first time the Washington Huskies have needed to get past the Georgetown Hoyas, but significantly higher stakes are on the line.

In 2019 Washington lost their lead in the second half of their Elite Eight match against Georgetown and eventually lost by a score of 2-1.

This time, it’s more than getting to the semifinals, the winner will get to move on to the championship game.

“These guys step up to the occasion, so we’ll be ready,” said Washington coach Jamie Clark. “We felt like we let one get away two years ago. We had a moment to make it 2-0 — not that I remember. Then they came down and put one away about four minutes later.”

The Hoyas got through the Elite Eight with Washington on their way to winning the National Championship, so Washington, making their first appearance, is hoping to get into the final game.

Tonight, we take the field at the College Cup for all who have supported us along the way. For our families, friends, fellow students and fans.

For the University of Washington.

For the City of Seattle. Thank YOU #GoHuskies /// #MCollegeCup pic.twitter.com/akUakcFpF2 — Washington Men’s Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) December 10, 2021

How to watch/stream Washington vs. Georgetown Men’s Soccer Semifinals



The match will be televised on ESPNU, which requires a cable subscription or a subscription to an online streaming service. ESPNU also often requires a higher-tiered plan for the streaming options.

