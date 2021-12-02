The 2022 HSBC Rugby World Sevens season is underway and set to begin the second tournament this week in Dubai. Last weekend saw South Africa take the gold and earn the 22 points in the standings that come with it. The USA Eagles 7s picked up the silver medal for their best finish since 2019, while Los Pumas of Argentina wrapped up the podium with the bronze medal. A new stop in the series means a new opportunity to shake up the standings. The action begins on Friday, December 3 inside Sevens Stadium in the city of Dubai of the United Arab Emirates.

What: 2022 HSBC Rugby World Sevens – Dubai

2022 HSBC Rugby World Sevens – Dubai When: Friday, December 3 – Saturday, December 4, 2021

Friday, December 3 – Saturday, December 4, 2021 Where: Sevens Stadium – Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Sevens Stadium – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. TV Broadcast: FloRugby

FloRugby Live Stream: PremiumTV

2022 HSBC Rugby World Sevens Dubai Preview

The United States Eagles 7s squeaked their way into cup contention last weekend, despite their 1-1-1 record in pool play. In the playoffs, however, the Americans had a strong outing against Great Britain in the quarterfinal and then rallied past a Fiji squad that hadn’t lost in the tournament yet. It was a great victory, but the joy was short-lived as the Eagles were no match for South Africa, the reigning World Sevens champions, losing 42-7 in the gold medal final.

Entering the second event of the series, the United States joins Argentina and South Africa as pool leaders this weekend in Dubai. Playing in Group B, the American’s new dance partners in the pool round are Australia, Kenya, and Canada. Kenya and the U.S. faced each other in group play, with the Eagles winning 14-7.

In the 2021 Series this fall that consisted of just two events, the United States men defeated Canada both times that they played in Vancouver, including the fifth-place match. The Canadians and Kenya both have some recent history as well. At the final series event in Edmonton, Kenya held off Canada 33-14 to earn the bronze medal.

Where to Watch the Dubai 7s Rugby Series on TV?



The second event of the 2022 HSBC World Rugby 7s schedule, this weekend’s tournament in Dubai will air across a number of platforms globally, and many of them for free. In the United States, however, the broadcast of the matches will bounce around platforms and properties owned by NBC, with each behind their own paywall. Depending on where you’re at, accessing the tournament may be difficult. In this case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world. The best part is, there’s no VPN required. Simply pay for the events you want to watch, without wasting your money on channels you don’t want or forgetting to cancel a trial. This weekend, watch all four days of the second event of the 2022 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai 7s with PremiumTV for just $9.99

2022 HSBC Dubai Rugby 7s Pool – December 3 to 4



Pool A Pool B Pool C South Africa United States Argentina Great Britain Australia Fiji Ireland Kenya France Japan Canada Spain

