On Sunday night, Davis looks to earn respect in consideration for pound-for-pound status as he accepts the challenge of Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (22-1-1) for the lightweight championship. The 12-round title fight will take place inside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

The Showtime Boxing between Davis and Cruz under card fight will start coverage at 8:00 PM ET in Staples Center, LA. The Mexican Isaac Cruz will take on The American undefeated 24 of his 25 victories have been won by knockout contender Gervonta Davis. Here we try to reveal some authentic information like: how to watch the fight, the starting time and more.

Davis vs Cruz Fight Update



What: WBA Lightweight Championship – Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz

When: Sunday, December 5, 2021, @ 8 p.m. EST

Where: Staples Center – Los Angeles, California

TV Broadcast: Showtime

Davis and Cruz fight Preview

As the titles start to become unified under the best of the best, the Alvarez’s of the world are likely going to have to step out of the comfort zone of their division. For Davis, he’s established a basecamp as a champion in two weight classes already. In his last fight, he was the smaller boxer when he took down Mario Barrios in June for the WBA super lightweight title. Before that, he’s been dominant as the larger fighter at super featherweight, which he vacated in order to step up. On Sunday night, he’ll be the larger athlete again, standing over an inch taller than Cruz, and with a 6.5-inch reach advantage. This goes to say, Davis may be comfortable anywhere.

For Cruz, at 23 years old, this is his first title shot. After working his way through the ranks in Mexico, he started taking on America in 2019. Davis is a tough draw, as the experienced 27-year-old southpaw has established a reputation as a knockout boxer, winning 24 of his 25 bouts with a finish. Though his last two fights have gone the distance, Cruz has power himself, as displayed in his 15 career knockouts. His ability to get the decisions, however, should show Davis that Cruz isn’t likely going away quickly. Davis can turn a fight in an instant once he starts gaining momentum. Cruz will have to prevent that swing from happening, or knockout Davis himself to earn the title.

How to watch Davis vs Cruz Boxing



The Lightweight Title bout between Davis vs Cruz on Sunday night will be broadcast on Showtime PPV ($74.99) Depending on where you are, however, accessing the fight may be difficult. In this case, we recommend you check out FightPass.

Fight card, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Gervonta Davis -1100 vs. Isaac Cruz +700, WBA “regular” lightweight title

Sebastian Fundora -270 vs. Sergio Garcia +220, super welterweights

Sergiy Derevyanchenko -400 vs. Carlos Adames +310, middleweights

Eduardo Ramirez -500 vs. Miguel Marriaga +380, junior lightweights

