Tonight in North Carolina, the Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish face odd in the Division I Men’s Soccer Semifinal to determine who will move on to the final of the 2021 College Cup.

Notre Dame has been the surprise team all season long as they were projected to finish last in the ACC polls, but they’ve made it all the way here to take on a Clemson team eager to end their cinderella run.

Clemson vs. Notre Dame Match Details

What: 2021 College Cup Semifinals

When: Tonight at 6 p.m. ET

Where: WakeMed Soccer Park – Cary, North Carolina

Channel: ESPNU

Live Stream: Gamepass.tv

Clemson vs. Notre Dame preview

Both Clemson and Notre Dame needed penalty kicks to get to the semifinal. Clemson (8) upset the number one team, Oregon State via PK win and Notre Dame (4) beat Pittsburgh via 1-1 draw followed by the PK win.

Notre Dame was hoping for a matchup with the Beavers, but instead they’ll get another ACC foe in Clemson.

“It is funny, you always want to play someone different in the NCAA Tournament,” Notre Dame coach Chad Riley said. “At the same time, having that familiarity — not to say it will do anything to make you win the game — does give you a little less preparation you have to do.”

To get to the final of the 2021 College Cup, the Fighting Irish will have to dispatch a third ACC foe and what has been a bit of an ACC tournament for them as they’ve gotten past Wake Forest and Pittsburgh.

The Tigers and Fighting Irish know each other well, having previously played in October. In that match, Notre Dame came out ahead 2-0 on their way to a 14-5-2 record.

“It all comes down to we have played the top teams in the nation already,” senior midfielder Ben Giacobello said. “That is what the ACC conference prepares you for. It’s a conference that has a lot of really good teams and a lot of really good players, so when you play those teams over and over again, you are really not scared of any team.”

It’s 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲 𝗖𝘂𝗽 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆! We take on #8 Clemson at 6 p.m. ET in Cary, NC for a chance to play for a title on Sunday. Watch on ESPNU.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/kHl4R62eOl — Notre Dame Men’s Soccer (@NDMenSoccer) December 10, 2021

How to watch Clemson vs. Notre Dame Live stream College Cup Semifinals?

The match will be televised on ESPNU, which requires a cable subscription or a subscription to an online streaming service. ESPNU also often requires a higher-tiered plan for the streaming options.

If you don’t want to sign up for a monthly subscription, we recommend Gamepass, where you can purchase just the one event at a one-time price without a recurring monthly bill. It’s displayed in HD, available globally and without the need of a VPN.

