Canada came up short in their bid last year for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. In the same calendar year that they fell to the Americans, the Canadians are off to a strong start to claim the 2022 title. On Monday, the hosting nation picked up a 6-3 victory against Czechia in their first match of the tournament. It will be a quick turnaround for Canada as they play Austria on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Rogers Place in Edmonton at 7 p.m. EST.

What: Austria vs Canada

Austria vs Canada When: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, @ 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST

Tuesday, December 28, 2021, @ 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST Where: Rogers Place – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Rogers Place – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada TV Broadcast: TSN

TSN Live Stream anywhere: MyHockeyPass

Owen Power had himself quite the day on Monday as the 19-year-old defenseman from the University of Michigan found goal three times for a hat trick against Czechia. The match started as a tight battle that saw Czechia score first and worked out to a 3-1 lead. Power seemingly had enough of that and scored three of his Canada’s next four goals as they never looked back. His final two goals came within the same two-minute power-play opportunity.

Up next for Canada is Austria, looking to rebound from their 7-1 loss on Monday to Finland in Pool A play. The Finnish scored early and often, and Austria had no response at either end of the ice. Against the Canadians, they’ll look to make adjustments and right the ship as, including Tuesday, are three matches left in the preliminaries.

It’s unclear if he’ll get the start in the second half of the back-to-back, but Wraneschitz has been absolutely terrific for the Austrians over the last two World Juniors. A year ago, he turned in performances of 58, 61 and 54 saves as Austria went winless, and he was very good against the Finns to open his 2022 account. And keep an eye on captain Marco Kasper, who debuted as a 16-year-old last year and returns to Edmonton wearing the ‘C’.

Canada and Austria have met just once at the World Juniors, way back on Dec. 30, 1980. The Canadians led 1-0 after one period and 5-0 after two before adding a six-spot in the final 20 minutes of an 11-1 win.

The late Dale Hawerchuk led the way with two goals and an assist and Fred Boimistruck added two goals of his own for Team Canada, which was represented by the Memorial Cup champion Cornwall Royals in the final year before the Program of Excellence.

Team USA and Team Canada Schedule for WJC 2022

Date / Time (EST) Round Match Venue Results Sunday, December 26, 2021 @ 7 p.m. Preliminaries Canada vs Czechia Rogers Place CAN 6 – CZE 3 Sunday, December 26, 2021 @ 9:30 p.m. Preliminaries USA vs Slovakia Peavey Mart Centrium USA 3 – SVK 2 Tuesday, December 28, 2021 @ 4:30 p.m. Preliminaries USA vs Switzerland Peavey Mart Centrium Forfeit – COVID-19 Tuesday, December 28, 2021 @ 7 p.m. Preliminaries Canada vs Austria Rogers Place CAN 11 – AUT 2 Wednesday, December 29, 2021 @ 7 p.m. Preliminaries Canada vs Germany Rogers Place Wednesday, December 29, 2021 @ 9:30 p.m. Preliminaries USA vs Sweden Peavey Mart Centrium Friday, December 31, 2021 @ 7 p.m. Preliminaries Canada vs Finland Rogers Place Friday, December 31, 2021 @ 9:30 p.m. Preliminaries USA vs Russia Peavey Mart Centrium Sunday, January 2, 2022 @ 12 p.m. Relegation Round TBD Peavey Mart Centrium Monday, January 3, 2022 @ 12 p.m. Relegation Round TBD Peavey Mart Centrium Wednesday, January 5, 12 p.m. (IF NECESSARY Relegation Round TBD Peavey Mart Centrium Sunday, January 2, 2022 @ 2:30 p.m. Quarterfinals TBD Rogers Place Sunday, January 2, 2022 @5 p.m. Quarterfinals TBD Peavey Mart Centrium Sunday, January 2, 2022 @ 7:30 p.m. Quarterfinals TBD Rogers Place Sunday, January 2, 2022 @ 10 p.m. Quarterfinals TBD Peavey Mart Centrium Tuesday, January 4, 2022 @ 3 p.m. Semifinal TBD Rogers Place Tuesday, January 4, 2022 @ 7 p.m. Semifinal TBD Rogers Place Wednesday, January 5, 2022 @ 4 p.m. Bronze Medal Game Losing Team from Semifinal Rogers Place Wednesday, January 5, 2022 @ 10 p.m. Gold Medal Game Winning Team from Semifinal Rogers Place

