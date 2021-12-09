The sport of boxing is brutal enough. When the gloves come off, however, things reach another level. That level will be reached this Thursday night in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships at BKFC Tampa. Headlining the evening is a lightweight title eliminator between Martin “Trey” Brown and Bobby “ODB” Taylor.

Brown (2-0-0), at 37 years old, is undefeated in the sport and will take on Taylor (3-0-0, 1 KO), who is more seasoned at 43 years old. In total, BKFC will feature 11 fights, including a three-fight main card. It all goes down inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Florida in front of a sold-out crowd in an arena that holds 7,000 spectators.

BKFC Fight Night Tampa Schedule

What: BKFC Tampa

BKFC Tampa When: Thursday, December 9, 2021, @ 8 p.m. EST (undercard at 7 p.m EST)

Thursday, December 9, 2021, @ 8 p.m. EST (undercard at 7 p.m EST) Where: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Tampa, Florida

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Tampa, Florida TV Broadcast: Bare Knuckle TV

Bare Knuckle TV Watch Anywhere: FightPass

BKFC Fight Night Tampa: Brown vs Taylor Bare Knuckle



The current BKFC lightweight champion is Luis “Baboon” Palomino (5-0-0, 2 KO) who stayed perfect last month, going the distance against Dat Nguyen at BKFC 22. On Thursday night, Martin Brown and Bobby Taylor will battle for their opportunity to go five rounds with the champion and compete for the title.

Entering as the older fighter, Taylor is also the smaller fighter, standing 5’8” compared to the 5’10” Brown. Though the height difference is just two inches, Brown will have a five-inch reach advantage at 73 inches.

Supporting the main event, the main card will feature a pair of women’s fights at flyweight, including the debut of Hannah “The Hurricane” Guy in the co-main event. She comes to the BKFC after posting a 3-1 MMA record where she last fought in May on the Bellator 259: Cyborg vs Smith 2 card. Guy earned a unanimous decision over Valerie Loureda. Her opponent on Thursday night will be Taylor “Killa Bee” Starling. Earning her second win at BKFC 19 this past summer, Starling (2-0-0, 1 KO) will have a three-inch height advantage at 5’7”, as well as a four-inch reach advantage.

How to Watch“ BKFC Fight Night Tampa” PPV tonight



The BKFC will be producing Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Tampa on Thursday, carrying the pay-per-view event on official coverage on FITET.TV ( $19.99). Unfortunately, depending on where you are, the fights may not be accessible. In this case, we recommend that you check out FightPass.

FightPass will have the entire fight card for BKFC Tampa for just $9.99. A non-contract, non-subscription platform, FightPass brings you the biggest events in combat sports from around the world. With no need for a VPN, simply pay for the events that you want to watch; No more wasting money on forgotten service trials or channel packages you don’t want.

“Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Tampa” Full Fight Card

Weight Division Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Lightweight – Title Eliminator Martin “Trey” Brown Bobby “ODB” Taylor Flyweight Taylor “Killa Bee” Starling Hannah “The Hurricane” Guy Middleweight David “Redneck” Mundell Stanislav Grosu Flyweight Delaney “Lil Scrappy” Bailey Jenn “Savage” Clausius Welterweight Jordan Nash Noah Cutter Lightweight Pete “The Joker” Petties Robbie “Problems” Peralta Heavyweight Bryan Cromer Joshua Sanchez Bantamweight Joshua Ridge Jerald Gregori Welterweight – Undercard Rynell Riley Trukon Carson Featherweight Stevo “The Blessed” Morris Jorge Gonzalez-Rolon Welterweight Joshua ” The Wayward One” Sikes Michael Stripling

